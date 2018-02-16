Register
16:24 GMT +316 February 2018
    Football Soccer - Premier League - Swansea City vs Manchester United - Swansea, Britain - August 19, 2017 Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates after the match

    Paul Pogba to Real Madrid?

    Manchester United midfilder Paul Pogba's second term with the club hasn't been going as well as both sides wished, and the Frenchman's name has been constantly popping up in transfer rumors.

    Pogba has long been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu and it makes even more sense now that Madrid’s midfield has looked a bit shaky lately. However, their recent showing against PSG proved the Spanish powerhouse still has what it takes to get the job done on a big stage.

    Still, throughout this season, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have both looked gassed, while Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos lack consistency. And with Modric turning 33 in September, Madrid clearly will need a replacement, and one that could become a crucial rebuilding block.

    READ MORE: Wayne Rooney Sounds Off on MU's Transfer Priorities

    It has been rumored Pogba doesn't get along with manager Jose Mourinho, and it seems that the Portugese's 4-2-3-1 formation isn't best suited for the mercurial playmaker. A large percentage of footbal Twitter seems supportive that theory.

    Getting Pogba for big money (£120 is the alleged figure) would continue Madrid’s policy of snatching every available superstar. With Real, the money is never an issue, while United would also get their investment back and more, having paid £89 million for the Frenchman's transfer from Internazionale.

     

