Paul Pogba to Real Madrid?

Manchester United midfilder Paul Pogba's second term with the club hasn't been going as well as both sides wished, and the Frenchman's name has been constantly popping up in transfer rumors.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu and it makes even more sense now that Madrid’s midfield has looked a bit shaky lately. However, their recent showing against PSG proved the Spanish powerhouse still has what it takes to get the job done on a big stage.

Still, throughout this season, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have both looked gassed, while Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos lack consistency. And with Modric turning 33 in September, Madrid clearly will need a replacement, and one that could become a crucial rebuilding block.

It has been rumored Pogba doesn't get along with manager Jose Mourinho, and it seems that the Portugese's 4-2-3-1 formation isn't best suited for the mercurial playmaker. A large percentage of footbal Twitter seems supportive that theory.

I get that José Mourinho is making the point to Pogba that no player is bigger than Manchester United, and he’s right, but it would really help if he played to Pogba’s strengths and got the best out of him. An easy solution. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 16, 201

It's getting harder and harder to understand why you would buy Pogba, then use him as a DM in an old fashioned 4-2-3-1 most of the time. What Pogba needs is an innovative manager. — Elko Born (@Elko_B) February 16, 2018

Pogba and Mourino just need to meet each other halfway. Pogba is capable of performing in a three and Mouirnho shouldn't always play a two. Both need to adapt. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 16, 2018

Look at a player like De Bruyne, a midfielder who thrives in the system his manager devised for his players. And then look at Pogba and Mourinho. — Elko Born (@Elko_B) February 16, 2018

Getting Pogba for big money (£120 is the alleged figure) would continue Madrid’s policy of snatching every available superstar. With Real, the money is never an issue, while United would also get their investment back and more, having paid £89 million for the Frenchman's transfer from Internazionale.