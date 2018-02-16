Easter Island Residents Furious With Line-Stepping Tourists

An outraged indigenous community of Easter Island filed a complaint to Chilean authorities after two tourists from mainland Chile climbed and damaged several ancient statues.

The remote Polynesian island in the South Pacific is best known for the 887 head statues created by the early Rapa Nui people.

Locals couldn't believe it when two tourists from the mainland violated the rules and intentionally climbed on several statues.

The community chief made a formal complaint against the violators for the "irreparable damage" caused to a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In one photo uploaded on social media, a young woman is posing on top of a moai head giving it a kiss, and the other has her sitting on top of a pukao (ancient hat) throwing up a peace sign.