23:58 GMT +314 February 2018
    In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting there on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

    School Shooting in South Florida, Multiple Injuries Reported

    © AP Photo/ WPLG-TV
    331

    US police officers are on the scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida after receiving reports of gunfire within the school. The Margate Fire Department told local media that between 20 and 50 people are wounded or worse.

    The school is on lock down, the Coral Springs Police Department said on Twitter. Students and teachers have been advised to "remain barricaded inside until police reach you." Heavily armed SWAT teams are on the scene as well. 

    Lots of ambulances are present at the high school, and several people have been seen being taken out of the school perimeter on stretchers.

    ​The Broward Sheriff Office said: "Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims." 

    Over the first 23 days of January there were 11 school shootings, according to the New York Daily News. The tragedies have occurred so frequently that activists say the incidents have numbed Americans to the regularity of gun violence.

    ​Nearly 300 school shootings have occurred since 2013, equivalent to about one per week. 

    Some students have been filed out of the building, where parents are waiting. There are about 3,200 students enrolled at the school.

    "The President has been made aware of the school shooting in Florida," White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said. "We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected."

    ​Florida Governor Rick Scott has been in contact with the police at the scene as well.

    "This doesn't happen in peer nations. It is morally reprehensible that we continue to allow it in ours," said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America. 

    Trump sent "prayers and condolences" to families affected by the "terrible" shooting in a tweet. Many people have said that thoughts and prayers have accomplished little in reducing the number and severity of school shootings.

    ​​​​​​More details to follow. 

