School Shooting in South Florida, Multiple Injuries Reported

US police officers are on the scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida after receiving reports of gunfire within the school. The Margate Fire Department told local media that between 20 and 50 people are wounded or worse.

The school is on lock down, the Coral Springs Police Department said on Twitter. Students and teachers have been advised to "remain barricaded inside until police reach you." Heavily armed SWAT teams are on the scene as well.

AVOID AREA OF DOUGLAS HS for ACTIVE POLICE SCENE. Do not call 911 unless an emergency. Nothing further. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Lots of ambulances are present at the high school, and several people have been seen being taken out of the school perimeter on stretchers.

LIVE: Another senseless shooting, this time at local Stoneman #Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Prayers to all the kids, teachers and staff! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fuft0vIias — Sleeper Athletes (@SleeperAthletes) February 14, 2018

​The Broward Sheriff Office said: "Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims."

Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Over the first 23 days of January there were 11 school shootings, according to the New York Daily News. The tragedies have occurred so frequently that activists say the incidents have numbed Americans to the regularity of gun violence.

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

​Nearly 300 school shootings have occurred since 2013, equivalent to about one per week.

Broward County Sheriff's Office, Coral Springs Police Department among police units responding to reports of high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. pic.twitter.com/vLASwS8Tzy — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) February 14, 2018

Some students have been filed out of the building, where parents are waiting. There are about 3,200 students enrolled at the school.

Individual tells @GStephanopoulos "3 people dead outside my door" #StonemanShooting — Kelly Bazzle (@KellyBazzle) February 14, 2018

"The President has been made aware of the school shooting in Florida," White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said. "We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected."

My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

​Florida Governor Rick Scott has been in contact with the police at the scene as well.

NEW: Photo from a student in the school barricaded in a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where an active shooter incident is underway pic.twitter.com/rBVrENjtCM — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

"This doesn't happen in peer nations. It is morally reprehensible that we continue to allow it in ours," said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America.

Trump sent "prayers and condolences" to families affected by the "terrible" shooting in a tweet. Many people have said that thoughts and prayers have accomplished little in reducing the number and severity of school shootings.

​​​​​​More details to follow.