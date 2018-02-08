Register
15:04 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Mobile application for bitcoin operations

    Cryptocurrencies Regain Ground Though Called 'Ponzi Schemes' by World Bank Head

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The major cryptocurrencies enjoyed a turn in recent fortunes on Thursday morning despite suffering heavy losses earlier this week.

    The best-known of them, bitcoin, is up 9.7 per cent and is currently trading at $8,285.12, although this is still down around 20 per cent compared to last week, according to the leading cryptocurrency exchange CEX.IO. Ethereum  has shown a solid 11 per cent growth, while Litecoin is up by 6 per cent.

    The rally in the cryptomarket comes amid skeptical remarks from the world of traditional banking and finance. In particular, World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim likened cryptocurrencies to Ponzi schemes at an event in Washington on Wednesday night, Bloomberg reported:

    "In terms of using Bitcoin or some of the cryptocurrencies, we are also looking at it, but I’m told the vast majority of cryptocurrencies are basically Ponzi schemes," he said. "It’s still not really clear how it’s going to work."

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Price Correction Healthy as Regulators Aim for Market Rebound

    The development lender is "looking really carefully" at blockchain technology, involving so-called distributed ledgers, so as to allow digital assets to be traded securely and efficiently. Kim also expressed hope that the technology could be used in developing countries to "follow the money more effectively" and help eradicate corruption.

    At 1109-carats, Lesedi la Rona is the largest gem-quality rough diamond to be discovered in over a century and the largest rough diamond in existence today.
    © Photo: Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Sotheby's
    Digital Gems: Israel Designing Diamond-Backed Cryptocurrency

    The value of cryptocurrencies famously sky-rocketed in 2017 before a dramatic fall around Christmas season, with bitcoin losing nearly two-thirds of its value and hitting the $8,000 mark in early February.

    Despite the high volatility in the segment, the most prominent credit card networks and providers earlier changed their terms for digital currency purchases which they now treat as a cash advance with additional commission and higher interest rates, Bloomberg wrote.

    Related:

    Energy Coin: Economist Reveals Prospects of Iran Creating New Cryptocurrency
    Digital Gems: Israel Designing Diamond-Backed Cryptocurrency
    Cryptocurrency Boom: Armenia Set to Be Home to 50 MW Mining Farm
    India Asks Cryptocurrency Investors to Pay Taxes on Earning Or Else Face Action
    Baroness Mone Steps Into the Game With Her Equi Cryptocurrency
    Tags:
    money, Ponzi scheme, ethereum, bitcoin, cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrencies, World Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok