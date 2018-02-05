Register
20:52 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Formula 1

    No Kidding! Formula 1 Bosses Take Youthful Approach to Replacing Glamour Models

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Kudenko/ Mikhail Koritov
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The controversy surrounding the decision by Formula 1 bosses to ditch the traditional "grid girls" has taken a surprising new twist - as they will now be replaced by youngsters with links to motorsport racing.

    Called "grid kids" — around 20 of them will be employed at every grand prix, with the children either being young karters or aspiring racing drivers. 

    They will all be chosen by the individual national sporting authority which hosting the race at the time, and will get the chance to meet the various drivers and their respective teams.

    Announcing the news on Monday, February 5, F1 chiefs say it will make the build-up to the races "more relevant and interesting for fans, especially the younger ones."

    ​Nervous energy fills the air. Twelve calendar months, a thousand man years in the making. And now, a first milestone passed.

    Sean Bratches, F1 commercial chief, said: "This will be an extraordinary moment for these youngsters: imagine, standing beside their heroes, watch as they prepare to race, the elite of the elite in motorsport, to be there, alongside them in those precious few minutes just before the start.

    "What an unforgettable experience, for them, and their families. An inspiration to keep driving, training and learning so that they can dream of one day being there themselves. What better way to inspire the next generation of Formula 1 heroes," he added.

    Jean Todt, president of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, the governing body, said: "Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motor sport and the dream of every young racer competing in the junior series that make up the FIA's single-seater pyramid, from karting all the way to F1. We are therefore delighted to bring that dream a little closer by giving the future champions of our sport the opportunity to stand alongside their heroes on the grid in the build-up to the race start."

    Child mascots have long been a common feature in football, with youngsters accompanying players on the walk from the tunnel to the pitch in World Cup and European championship fixtures. It is also a common sight at many soccer league games across the globe as well.

     

    The news comes just days after F1 bosses confirmed it was ending its longstanding practice of using walk-on glamour models at race tracks around the world.

    Despite being an integral part of sexing up the image of motor-racing for several decades, the sport announced it was ditching them when the new 2018 season gets underway in Australia in March.

    The announcement by Liberty Media, the sport's American owners, followed in the footsteps of darts chiefs. who said it would no longer be using walk-on models at its events amid the growing clamour by the sports world not to objectify women following a campaign by so-called snowflakes. 

    The decision has sparked mixed reaction on social media with some supporting it, while others say it is complete madness to lose the models.

    Related:

    Former F1 Model Calls Decision to Ban Grid Girls ‘Feminism Gone Too Far’
    Tags:
    gridlock, girls, formula 1, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok