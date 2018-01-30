What a Stash! UK Police Bust Private Jet Carrying £50 Million Worth of Cocaine

The cocaine haul that was busted by the anti-drug cops at England's Farnborough Airport is believed to be one of the largest seizures of this kind over the recent time.

UK Border Force officials found half a tonne of cocaine after examining 15 suitcases on a private jet from Colombian Bogota that landed in British Hampshire on Monday, the UK Home Office reported. Each case appeared to contain between 34 to 37 tape wrapped packages weighing approximately one kilo each.

Looks like someone is getting their head chopped off https://t.co/2EJyKfBejG — Chrollo Lucilfer (@MiloticSama) 30 января 2018 г.

Two British citizens have been among the five nabbed on suspicion of smuggling a whopping £50 million worth of the class A drug. The others are two Spaniards and an Italian man.

According to a National Crime Agency (NCA) official, this is "a major seizure of cocaine, one of the largest flown into the UK by plane in many years."

"Working with law enforcement colleagues like the National Crime Agency (NCA) we are determined to prevent drug trafficking and bring those responsible to justice," The Mirror quoted Border Force deputy chief operating officer, Mike Stepney as saying.

