US House Intel Committee Will Release FBI Anti-Trump Memo

Late Monday evening the United States House Intelligence Committee voted in favor of releasing Rep. Devin Nunes' memo that allegedly shows how the FBI abused its powers in the Trump-Russia investigation.

US President Donald Trump has called for declassifying the memo. "Today this committee voted to put the president's personal interest, perhaps their own political interest, above the national interest," Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told reporters.

The memo purports to show that the FBI has a clear anti-Trump bias. When the Justice Department urged lawmakers last week not to release the memo last week while Trump was in Switzerland, the president fumed in anger, Bloomberg reported.

Some reports indicate the memo showing that the FBI used the phony dossier composed by Christopher Steele as a basis to expand surveillance against targets related to Trump under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Now that the committee voted to make the memo public, Trump has five days to formally decide whether it should be made public.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW