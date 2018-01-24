Don’t Try This at Home! Half-Naked Lady 'Relaxes' Under London Bus (VIDEO)

Acrobatic stunts, suicide backflips and bungee jumping – these are mere trifles compared to the adrenaline rush of placing yourself in between the two front wheels of a moving bus– something which most netizens slammed outright as insane with some even offering their help. Anyway, don't attempt this yourself.

Bizarre footage has emerged of a topless woman lying under a bus in a busy part of Ilford, East London. One man drove closer to catch the stunt on camera, and when the lady noticed she took her hand from her head and gave the onlooker a smile.

Hordes of internet users weighed in the debate below the Instagram post, many wondering if this was a psychotic episode, or some kind of mental breakdown caused by drug abuse.

Most just opted for satirical remarks saying the lady was chilling en route somewhere, although many thought the woman needed urgent assistance.

"This ain't mental illness. This is drug abuse all day long," one user wrote, a sentiment quickly gaining support from others:

"Not sure this is mental illness but more the effects of narcotics abuse… she needs help still."

"She's clearly got mental health issues. She needs help, not verbal abuse."

According to the motorist, the woman regularly lays under a bus as they pull up to the bus stop, about once a week.

"Once a week, you see this [woman] under the bus. Again. This time she's naked," the man said at the beginning of the clip.

It is not clear when the footage was actually taken but it was uploaded to Instagram on Monday, having so far racked up a whopping 179,000 odd views.

READ MORE: Dangerous Skydiving in a Car You Could Never Imagine