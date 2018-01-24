Register
16:25 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wolf

    Wolf Loiters in Belgium for First Time in 100 Years, to Environmentalists' Glee

    CC0
    News
    Get short URL
    130

    One man's trash is another man's treasure it seems. While environmentalist groups rejoice at the first sighting of a wolf in Belgium's woods in years, local farmers are more concerned about attacks on their livestock.

    Landschap, a Belgian environment group, has reported that a European wolf has been spotted in northern Belgium, in the province of Flanders, for the first time in 100 years.

    According to the tracking system that the animal was equipped with in Dresden when it was just six months old, it’s a female wolf called Naya who has come wandering from Germany, all the way through the Netherlands.

    "The wolf has stayed near the Flemish town of Beringen and the military base at Leopoldsburg. The animal has covered 500 kilometers (310 miles) in 10 days," said Landschap.

    READ MORE: Sweden Ships Dozens of Bison to Bolster Biodiversity in Russian Caucasus

    Interestingly, it is the first record of a wolf in a Belgian location for the past 100 years. Last year scientists revealed evidence that a breeding pack of wolves had settled in Danish west Jutland- the first in the Scandinavian country for 200 years.

    Environmentalists say Naya, who will be two in May, is presumably looking for a place to settle to start her own pack.

    This has been the latest sign of good old Europe fully engaging into the "rewilding" campaign, first started in 1979 with the adoption of the Bern Convention, which oversaw the protection of predators as "fundamental elements of our natural European heritage."

    Apex predators, including wolves, have been mercilessly hunted for the past few hundred years, as many European farmers increasingly voiced concerns over wolves attacking their livestock, for most part flocks of sheep.

    White tiger kitten scares his mom!
    Youtube / Awwsome Pets
    Small But Mighty: White Tiger Retreats as Cub Jumps Outside

    Having previously been pushed out of Western Europe to remote parts of Poland, Romania and the Carpathians, the wolves are now mounting a huge comeback, which is still regarded as dubious by some French and Italian farmers, but warmly welcomed by environmentalists.

    READ MORE: Scientists Fear Deadly ‘Zombie Deer Disease' Could Soon Make Leap to Humans

    Irrespective of most contentious, man-made "rewilding" efforts, one study from 2011 found that, even without human intervention, the chances are that species return to their natural habitat.

    The research cited five European carnivore species that succeeding returned to their previous territory with no human involvement. The research focused on the brown bear, Eurasian lynx, wolverine, gray wolf, and golden jackal which were fortunate enough to expand their population naturally.

    Related:

    Thai Zoo Under Fire After Footage Shows Staff Jabbing Tiger in the Face (VIDEO)
    Islamic Military Alliance: Mideast NATO or Paper Tiger?
    South Beach Tiger Shark Cozies Up to Miami Shore
    WATCH: Circus Tiger Injures Two Children in China After Escaping Cage
    Tags:
    species, wolf, endangered species, nature, protection, Germany, Europe, Denmark, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok