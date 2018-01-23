Trump Lightning Lamp Designer Branches Out to Earthquakes (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

"I find the 'political lamp' to be depressing enough, as this project reflects the insanity of the system that we are part of, which may cause dramatic repercussions for millions of people due to the words of just one person," Fabien Bouchard told Sputnik France.
Earthquake Lamp — A connected lamp that reacts in real time to earthquakes from around the world. More info in my portfolio. (link in bio)…. #fineart #myart #artcollector #abstractart #modernart #instaartwork #instaartoftheday #contemporaryart #modern #sculpture #contemporary #artgallery #creative #interiordesign #lampdesign #nature #earthquake #inspiration #beautiful #design #love #marseille #ufunk #parseerror
While the "political lamp" reacts to human activity, the "earthquake lamp" responds to signals from the natural world, thus "determining our worries and our feel of the nature’s spell."
Political Lamp — A connected cloud lamp reacting in real time to political events on Twitter. More info soon in my portfolio!…. #fineart #myart #artcollector #abstractart #modernart #instaartwork #instaartoftheday #contemporaryart #modern #sculpture #contemporary #artgallery #creative #interiordesign #lampdesign #nature #storm #lightning #inspiration #beautiful #design #love #marseille #ufunk #parseerror
"It’s just surprising how this simple lamp which lights up in different colors allows one to feel the severe shocks of an earthquake shattering some part of the world, even more so if they have survived a powerful earthquake themselves," Fabien Bouchard pointed out.
Earthquake Lamp — A connected lamp that reacts in real time to earthquakes from around the world. More info in my portfolio (link in bio). Video by Fikus Prod….. #fineart #myart #artcollector #abstractart #modernart #instaartwork #instaartoftheday #contemporaryart #modern #sculpture #contemporary #artgallery #creative #interiordesign #lampdesign #nature #earthquake #inspiration #beautiful #design #love #marseille #ufunk #parseerror
According to the designer, the idea to invent the "seismo-lamp" came to him in the wake of the 2011 earthquake in Japan, when he was living in Tokyo. The lamp, which receives data from the IRIS (Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology) website, lights up in red-orange colors and a loud rumbling sound goes off just minutes after a big quake occurs.
READ MORE: Trading Places: Why US' Approval Ratings Fall, While China, Germany On the Up
All comments
Show new comments (0)