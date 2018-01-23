Trump Lightning Lamp Designer Branches Out to Earthquakes (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Hot on the heels of the "political lamp," an art object that creates lightning after each tweet by Donald Trump, French designer Fabien Bouchard, known under the nickname ParseError, has embarked on another project – the "earthquake lamp." This is a lamp that lights up when a quake shatters Earth.

"I find the 'political lamp' to be depressing enough, as this project reflects the insanity of the system that we are part of, which may cause dramatic repercussions for millions of people due to the words of just one person," Fabien Bouchard told Sputnik France.

While the "political lamp" reacts to human activity, the "earthquake lamp" responds to signals from the natural world, thus "determining our worries and our feel of the nature’s spell."

"It’s just surprising how this simple lamp which lights up in different colors allows one to feel the severe shocks of an earthquake shattering some part of the world, even more so if they have survived a powerful earthquake themselves," Fabien Bouchard pointed out.

​

According to the designer, the idea to invent the "seismo-lamp" came to him in the wake of the 2011 earthquake in Japan, when he was living in Tokyo. The lamp, which receives data from the IRIS (Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology) website, lights up in red-orange colors and a loud rumbling sound goes off just minutes after a big quake occurs.

READ MORE: Trading Places: Why US' Approval Ratings Fall, While China, Germany On the Up