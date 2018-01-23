Register
19:39 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Girl

    Easy Money: UK Report Asserts Internet Makes Sex Work Safer

    CC0
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    One of the vastest surveys to date on prostitutes' working conditions suggests the world wide web has contributed greatly to their general safety and made them less exposed to physical attacks.

    Most Happy With Working Conditions

    The survey, which involved a whopping 641 UK sex staffers who used the Internet to search for clients, found that 80 percent of them are absolutely fine with their working conditions and job satisfaction.

    Academics at the universities of Leicester and Strathclyde have collected data indicating that the Internet allows prostitutes better control over their prospective clients and provides instruments for vetting them in the form of online databases. Despite the survey finding a high level of online abuse, a mere 5 percent of those polled reported having been physical assaulted in the past year.

    READ MORE: UK Bishop: Eastern European Women 'Treated Like Animals' in Pop-Up Brothels

    "One of the really interesting findings is that the types of crimes that sex workers are experiencing have changed. So there was a much lower incidence of violent crime, sexual and physical assault than in other studies. But there were high levels of digitally facilitated crimes – harassment by email and text, for example," said Teela Sanders, a professor of criminology who spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

    One of the sex workers hailed the internet advances of the 21st century, saying that they have made it possible to rely on the website National Ugly Mugs, among others, to vet clients and verify their phone numbers for better safety.

    Massage parlor (photo used for illustration purpose)
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Walker Larry / Massage parlor
    Sweden Struggles With Alleged Brothels Disguised as Massage Parlors

    The study found that sex workers were often highly qualified: more than a fifth had a university degree, and 14.4 percent had a postgraduate qualification.

    When questioned about stress at work, more than a third reported they had experienced little stress, if any at all.

    Only 23 percent of respondents admitted to reporting crimes to the police, and 39% felt they were unlikely to report further crimes because of uncertainty over the letter of the law, especially with regard to the ban on brothels.

    UK Laws That Apply to Prostitution

    Just to note, prostitution itself is legal in the UK, whereas owning and managing a brothel is illegal there. Under the Sexual Offences Act of 2003, it is considered an offence to cause or incite prostitution or control it to yield a personal gain, so pimping is illegal.

    The 1956 Sexual Offences Act bans the running of brothels, and it's against the law to loiter or solicit sex on the street.

    Related:

    Risky Business? Debate Over Sex Workers in Latin America Heats Up
    Boys and Their Toys: A Tour of the First German ‘Doll Brothel’ (PHOTO)
    Women's Panel Unearths Dark Cages Housing Minor Girls in Delhi's Brothel Colony
    Brussels 'Involved' in Brothel Construction on German-Czech Border
    Tags:
    sexual assaults, Sex Workers, crime, prostitution, laws, Leicester, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok