18:53 GMT +323 January 2018
    Amena Khan

    Twitter Ablaze Over Muslim Model's Apology for Dubbing Israel 'Child Murderers'

    Just days after making headlines as the first ever hijab-wearing woman to star in a shampoo commercial, model Amena Khan has stepped down, facing a backlash over her anti-Israel tweets from 2014.

    Commenting on Twitter on Monday, beauty blogger and social media activist Amena Khan said that she regrets the posts she made earlier on Twitter and is quitting the ongoing l’Oreal promo-campaign for haircare products. The move has prompted vivid reactions on Twitter and in comments on the websites of media outlets reporting on it.

    Khan’s earlier tweets included her universally quoted statements that Israel is a nation of "child murderers" and an "illegal state." In others she called Israel "sinister" and assumed that it would be defeated one day. She announced that she had deleted the tweets, since they failed to stand for the harmony she regards herself an advocate of.

    The Twitterati community appeared to be divided into pro-l’Oreal commentators and, conversely, those speaking out for the free speech as an indispensable human right, as well as Palestine supporters.

    Some must have mistakenly taken the model's voluntary quitting as a sack initiated by l'Oreal UK:

    Others could not stay away from speculations over the antisemitism that they say is obvious in Khan's remarks:

    The comments that have emerged online are greatly politicized, at least the ones that focus on "diversity" issues tabled by liberal democrats, as well as "inclusivity" propaganda:

    Some opinions trace back the history of Muslims and their involvement in crises in Lebanon, Egypt and others:
    "Shhhhhh! She is a member of the RELIGION OF PEACE, poor girl, SHE IS ALWAYS A VICTIM IN HER HIJAB. Killing Christians in Egypt, losing Lebanon, Kosovo and Bosnia, more to come soon," one of the Internet users wrote.

    Earlier, Khan announced that she was "incredibly proud" to be part of the "game-changing new campaign" launched by cosmetic giant l'Oreal UK on January 14, less than a week ago.

    "I recently took part in a campaign, which excited me because it celebrated inclusivity. With deep regret, I've decided to step down from this campaign because the current conversations surrounding it detract from the positive and inclusive sentiment that it set out to deliver," she summed up.

    READ MORE: UN Agency Begins Fundraising After US Slashes Aid for Palestinian Refugees

    burka, Palestine, model, Israel, hijab, Muslims, L'Oreal, Twitter, United Kingdom
