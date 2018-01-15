Register
20:52 GMT +315 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Houses of Parliament are seen in London. (File)

    Lady Lucan Helps Homeless From Beyond the Grave By Donating Fortune to Charity

    © AFP 2018/ JOHN D MCHUGH
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It is a story that has gripped Britain for more than 40 years - and has now, had one final, ironic and bizarre twist at the close with the news Lady Lucan, whose husband famously vanished following a murder in their home has left her fortune to a homeless charity after cutting her children out of her will.

    Shelter, the homeless charity, has confirmed it is to receive the proceeds from the will of Veronica, the Dowager Countess of Lucan, who was found dead at her home in the exclusive London district of Belgravia last September after earlier being reported missing. She was 80.

    An inquest held in London into the death of the aristocrat ruled she had taken her own life after falsely self-diagnosizing herself with Parkinson's disease. It was later revealed she had left everything to the charity, leaving her three estranged children Frances, Camilla and George, now the eighth Earl of Lucan, nothing having severed relations with them in the 1980s.

    A spokeswoman for the housing charity confirmed the proceeds from Lucan's estate had been donated to it, although the figure involved has not been divulged. Estimates range between a six and seven-figure sum of money. Several prized possessions including a large oil painting of her husband and a personalised top hat will be sold at auction next month.

    Big Help

    "At a time when over 300,000 people in Britain are without a home, we are incredibly grateful for the support we receive. The proceeds from Lady Lucan's estate will help Shelter to continue fighting bad housing and homelessness," said the spokeswoman.

    One of Lady Lucan's daughters, Camilla Bingham, a QC, confirmed the decision, saying "Mummy left her estate to the homeless charity Shelter."

    A statement released at the time of her death, her children and sisters said they remembered her "lovingly and with admiration" despite the breakdown in the family relationship.

    It said: "She had a sharp mind, and when she spoke it, she did so eloquently. She was courageous and, at times, outrageous, with a mischievous sense of humor. She was, in her day, beautiful and throughout her life fragile and vulnerable, struggling as she did with mental infirmity. To us she was and is unforgettable."

    Her decision won much praise on social media with many welcoming the gesture as growing numbers of people now find themselves struggling to keep or maintain a roof over their heads.

    ​With worst housing crisis for a generation this generous gift is timely: Lady Lucan leaves entire fortune to housing charity Shelter having cut her children out of her will. https://t.co/umVAF6iJv4

    ​Lady Lucan's revenge from beyond the grave: Wife of infamous missing nanny murderer leaves her multi-million pound fortune to a homeless charity after cutting her three children out of her will 👸🏼 https://t.co/8E9NGnNmQL

    The dowager countess had, in fact, been the only known witness to events in 1974 that led to the murder of her children's nanny, Sandra Rivett, 29, at the family home in upmarket Belgravia, central London.

    She maintained the nanny had been bludgeoned to death by her estranged husband, John Bingham, the seventh Earl of Lucan, whom he had allegedly mistaken for his wife. The aristocrat suffered serious injuries before managing to escape to raise the alarm at a nearby pub.

    READ MORE: One Flesh and Blood: Argentine Football Player Donates Liver to Baby Nephew

    He fled the murder scene and a borrowed car was later found abandoned at the cross-Channel port of Newhaven, East Sussex, with blood stains inside as well as a section of bandaged lead piping in the luggage compartment.A year after the incident an inquest jury declared the wealthy peer had killed Rivett.

    Worldwide Search

    The earl was officially declared dead by the High Court in 1999 despite repeated sightings of him in Australia, Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand. As British newspapers sent reporters around the world following alleged tip-offs as to his whereabouts, there were even claims he had fled to India where he lived as a hippy called "Jungly Barry".

    Before her death Lady Lucan gave a rare television interview in which she claimed her husband had jumped off a cross-Channel ferry whose propellers cut up his body to avoid him ever being detected.

    Related:

    Lord Lucan Mystery Goes to the Grave as His 80-Year-Old Wife Dies in London
    Tags:
    disappearance, homeless, charity, murder, Lady Lucan, Lord Lucan, Britain, Australia, South Africa, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok