Holgate Vs. Firmino and Other High-Profile Racist Rows in English Premier League

In the most recent racism-related case on the pitch, the Football Association might launch a formal investigation after Roberto Firmino allegedly racially abused Mason Holgate in Friday's Merseyside derby.

Referee Bobby Madley even had to intervene to cool tempers after Everton ace Holgate pushed his rival into the crowd as they both rushed for a loose ball near the touchline. Firmino reacted verbally, prompting an angry look on Holgate’s face. He has supposedly mouthed a Portuguese phrase "loco puta", which roughly translates as 'crazy mother******.' The referee's report is expected to feature some details which may determine if the case will be brought to court. Still, critics suggest the future doesn’t look that bright for Liverpool star Firmino.

The Twitterati immediately rushed to debate if it was self-irony or just an awkward silliness since Fermino is darker in complexion than Holgate is.

Still, many have referred to FA's earlier bid to eliminate racism from the football domain following a series of incidents, peaking with the Luis Suarez case:

Let's have a look at the whole series of racism-related episodes involving footballers:

Lukaku 24-inch penis song labelled 'racist'

© AP Photo/ Andrew Yates Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Everton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 17, 2017 Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal

In their address to Manchester United last September, anti-discrimination group Kick It Out brought up the chant which the club's supporters sang to Romelu Lukaku to celebrate his successful start to the season. One line of the song refers to his "24 inch penis," which clearly alluded to racist stereotypes about the genitals of black men. "Racist stereotypes are never acceptable, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player," said a Kick It Out statement.

Luis Suarez vs. Patrice Evra

© AP Photo/ Tim Hales, file In this Oct. 15, 2011 file photo, Manchester United's Patrice Evra argues with Liverpool's Luis Suarez, left, during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England

The football racism issue arose again following accusations that Luis Suarez came up with abusive comments in Patrice Evra's proximity in 2011. Suarez admitted to using the word "negro" then. Although the problem seems to have exhausted after the players finally shook hands [link!] two years later, the incident raised serious concerns at the FA.

John Terry vs. Anton Ferdinand

© AP Photo/ Sang Tan Queens Park Rangers' Anton Ferdinand, left, is marked by Chelsea's John Terry as Chelsea defend a corner during their English Premier League soccer match at Loftus Road stadium, London, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2012.

Racism reared its ugly head once more when Chelsea star John Terry came under fire in 2012 for racist remarks made to Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.

Following a video that showed Terry muttering the words "You f***ing black c**t" to Ferdinand during a game against London's Queens Park Rangers F.C., in November 2011 Terry was placed under police investigation and later charged with "abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour" which "included a reference to the ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race of Ferdinand."

Back then, the center-back was fined £220,000- a week's wages-and banned from playing for four matches.

Ron Atkinson vs. Marcel Desailly

© AFP 2017/ PAUL BARKER Ron Atkinson smiles at a press conference after he was named the the new Sheffield Wednesday manager in Sheffield, England, 14 November, 1997

Ronald Atkinson, Britain's most legendary football pundit in the 1990s-2000s, infamously got involved in an embarrassing racism-related case. Ahead of 2004 Champions League match, Atkinson, thinking the microphone he was speaking into was off, referred to Chelsea's Desailly as "what is known in some schools as a f--g lazy, thick n--." He immediately showed remorse and issued a public apology over the incident, referring to himself as "an idiot, but not a racist." Interestingly, during his career as a football manager, Atkinson was known to have promoted the careers of black British and Caribbean footballers, including Laurie Cunningham, Brendan Batson and Cyrille Regis.

Stan Collymore vs. Steve Harkness

© AP Photo/ str Liverpool's Stan Collymore volleys a shot at goal during the Premiership match against Leicester City at Anfield, Liverpool, Thursday, Dec. 26, 1996

Another high-profile accusation dates back to 1998, as Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore lashed out at former Liverpool defender Steve Harkness for racially abusing him at a 1998 match at Villa Park. He said Harkness called him a coon "and even worse," his claims vehemently denied by Liverpool star:

"I vehemently deny the accusation that I made racist comments to Stan Collymore during or after the game at Aston Villa on Saturday. The particular background to this game may have meant that there was more going on the pitch than is usual, but that does not extend to racial abuse of any kind."

Ian Wright vs. Peter Schmeichel

© AP Photo/ Rebecca Naden/PA Arsenal's Ian Wright (8) is fouled by Justin Edinburgh of Tottenham Hotspur, during their FA Premier League match at Highbury, London Saturday Aug. 30, 1997

Arsenal's star striker Ian Wright and Manchester United's star keeper Peter Schmeichel clashed in one of the most memorable football rows. In February 1997 Wright accused Schmeichel of calling him a "black bastard" during a rather heated match a year earlier.

The FA was unable to find any evidence against Schmeichel and the charges were dropped, bringing about a more amiable relationship between the two famed footballers.

