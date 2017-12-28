Register
19:42 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Lottery ticket

    DNA Almighty: Thai Teacher Goes At Forensic Test to Claim $1 Mn Lottery Win

    CC0
    News
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The two-month-long row first started when a Thai teacher filed a complaint, stating that he had lost five winning lottery tickets worth a staggering $920,000 last month. It shortly came to light, though, that a retired police officer had already grabbed the win.

    The story took a further twist as 50 year-old teacher Preecha Kraikruan and his opponent Charoon Wimon, 62, resorted to DNA probes in western Kanchanaburi province to determine who the winning lottery ticket belonged to, AFP reported.

    Forensic tests are now to show who is entitled to the lottery prize, judging by fingerprints on the ticket stubs.

    Earlier in December, the two claimants were put to a lie detector test, which was sadly inconclusive, the Khon Kaen Times wrote. 

    READ MORE: Off We Go! Two Pooches Take Joy Ride With Their Owner

    Speaking to media, Preecha’s lawyer noted that his client is the legal owner of the prize since Charoon couldn’t even recall from whom he had bought the tickets.

    Meanwhile, police questioned at least 10 witnesses, including a lottery street vendor who confirmed selling the winning tickets to Preecha.

    The state-run lottery, which sends citizens into a real frenzy twice a month, is one of the few available entertainments in the southeast Asian kingdom, which has imposed a ban on gambling in nearly all its forms.


    Related:

    Thailand Awaits Talks on Russian Investments in Eastern Economic Corridor
    Russia to Take Part in All Thailand Military Tenders - Federal Service
    Thailand Starts Three-Month Trial of Beach Smoking Ban
    Tags:
    forensics, win, row, debate, lottery, DNA, Southeast Asia, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok