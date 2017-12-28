DNA Almighty: Thai Teacher Goes At Forensic Test to Claim $1 Mn Lottery Win

The two-month-long row first started when a Thai teacher filed a complaint, stating that he had lost five winning lottery tickets worth a staggering $920,000 last month. It shortly came to light, though, that a retired police officer had already grabbed the win.

The story took a further twist as 50 year-old teacher Preecha Kraikruan and his opponent Charoon Wimon, 62, resorted to DNA probes in western Kanchanaburi province to determine who the winning lottery ticket belonged to, AFP reported.

Forensic tests are now to show who is entitled to the lottery prize, judging by fingerprints on the ticket stubs.

Earlier in December, the two claimants were put to a lie detector test, which was sadly inconclusive, the Khon Kaen Times wrote.

#Thailand — A DNA test will decide the fate of a near $1 million lottery prize after a Thai teacher said he lost the winning tickets which were later claimed by an ex-police officer. (#CORRUPTION is the norm in this kingdom) — Ruud Wedding (@RuudWedding) 28 декабря 2017 г.

READ MORE: Off We Go! Two Pooches Take Joy Ride With Their Owner

Speaking to media, Preecha’s lawyer noted that his client is the legal owner of the prize since Charoon couldn’t even recall from whom he had bought the tickets.

Meanwhile, police questioned at least 10 witnesses, including a lottery street vendor who confirmed selling the winning tickets to Preecha.

The state-run lottery, which sends citizens into a real frenzy twice a month, is one of the few available entertainments in the southeast Asian kingdom, which has imposed a ban on gambling in nearly all its forms.

Thailand lottery results 30 12 2017 check online tips https://t.co/pdjo012OdC pic.twitter.com/N18h4NAhcw — Thaibahts (@Thaibahts) 25 декабря 2017 г.



