Pot Calling Kettle Black: Lewis Hamilton Roasted to Prove He’s No Fashion Icon

Following a storm of criticism from LGBT campaigners, the F1 star Lewis Hamilton chose to promptly delete a video, posted to his 5.7 million followers, in which he chastised his nephew for wearing a girlish dress.

Although he shortly apologized for making an "inappropriate" comment, the Internet community was already ablaze, with users increasingly uploading images of Hamilton wearing the most extravagant clothes. Some explicitly stated the famed race car driver had better mind his own sense of style:

Seeing @LewisHamilton shame his nephew for wearing a dress — perhaps he should look in the mirror at his own sense of style. A Princess dress might be nicer, hun. pic.twitter.com/AZuorfxLgN — Stephen Leng (@steveleng) 26 декабря 2017 г.

How this bloke thinks he has the right to tell anyone how to dress is beyond me pic.twitter.com/fygaGhV3Yu — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) 26 декабря 2017 г.

Lewis Hamilton shouldn't really be mocking how others choose to dress pic.twitter.com/dLVu4S366J — Swoz (@ChairmanBLAOW) 26 декабря 2017 г.

Isn’t it strange how Lewis Hamilton has a problem with his young nephew playing dress up, even though Lewis has previously, without even a hint of irony, dressed up as your aunt Anne, a 55 year old eccentric music teacher? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/UR0H80WLJT — Cian (@riancyan) 26 декабря 2017 г.

One Twitterian has even spotted a picture of Hamilton wearing sequins, considered too feminine by many:

Lewis Hamilton has a bloody cheek telling anyone what to wear pic.twitter.com/5TbYsuPhcs — lee kynaston (@grooming_guru) 26 декабря 2017 г.

The uploaded pictures have prompted a string of reactions, with some continuing to blame Hamilton for raising sensitive gender issues, others hailing his indispensable right to free speech:

Is he not entitled to an opinion? And should he not be able to voice it without the media condemnation — Graham Kennedy (@kennedy2324) 26 декабря 2017 г.

He doesn't, he's entitled to free speech though.



Men don't wear dresses, Bruce Jenner is still a man etc, the fact that you chose to sugar coat that for a few people with mental health issues shouldn't mean the rest of us lose our rights to speak the truth. — Tanya M 🇬🇧 (@SpygirlUK) 26 декабря 2017 г.

It all started with Hamilton’s recent footage, where he told off his little nephew, for wearing a princess dress he had asked for Christmas. The F1 driver advised the boy on which clothes it is appropriate for men to wear, thus triggering outrage within the LGBT community and their campaigners.

