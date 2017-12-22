Most Russians Say Victory Over Terrorism in Syria Main Event of 2017 - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The victory over terrorism in Syria and subsequent withdrawal of Russian troops from the Middle Eastern nation is considered the most important event of 2017 by 11 percent of Russians, making it the most topical of the year, a survey showed on Friday.

According to the poll conducted by the Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM), the list of main events also comprises the construction of the bridge to Crimea, the centennial anniversary of the Russian Revolution, the situation in Ukraine and the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for yet another presidency in 2018.

The poll added that 67 percent of respondents could not answer the relevant question.

The survey added Putin was named as "the politician of the year" by 48 percent of respondents, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov came second with 5 percent, while Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu came third with 4 percent.

The survey was conducted among 1,500 Russian citizens on December 16-17.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with government forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad fighting numerous opposition factions and extremist groups operating in the country, including the Daesh terrorist group. Over the past several months, as a result of the Syrian government forces' offensive, the terrorists have lost most of the territory they had occupied during the Daesh rampage across Syria and Iraq in 2014. According to the Russian Defense Ministry's data, over 90 percent of Syrian territory has already been liberated from militants with Moscow's aerial support. The international community, including Russia, has taken a number of steps aimed to settle the crisis, including via talks in Geneva and Astana.