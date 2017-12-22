Bitcoin's Black Friday: Blockchain Prices Plunge

A cryptocurrency crash seems to have swept the markets this week, culminating with a massive drop during Friday’s trading.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin has lost 30% of its value, falling from $16,519 per coin to $11,427.24, according to the digital currency exchange Coinbase's website.

Other cryptocurrencies also fell, including Bitcoin Cash, which fell from $3,427 to $1,870.50 (-45.18%); Ethereum, from $826 fell to 541.05 (-33.98%); and Litecoin, which fell from $316 to $186.34, indicating a 40.61% decrease.

Twitter is exploding in reaction to the developments on the cryptocurrency markets.

