Bitcoin's Black Friday: Blockchain Prices Plunge

At the time of writing, Bitcoin has lost 30% of its value, falling from $16,519 per coin to $11,427.24, according to the digital currency exchange Coinbase's website.
Other cryptocurrencies also fell, including Bitcoin Cash, which fell from $3,427 to $1,870.50 (-45.18%); Ethereum, from $826 fell to 541.05 (-33.98%); and Litecoin, which fell from $316 to $186.34, indicating a 40.61% decrease.
Twitter is exploding in reaction to the developments on the cryptocurrency markets.
Check this data..— rupesh jaiswal (@rupzswee2) December 22, 2017
It's normal bitcoin falling is not new..
Expect 60-80 % correction from all time high.. then it will bounce to new high.. #BitcoinFutures #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/dLQHjVZydU
When you buy Christmas pressie #bitcoin at 10:15am and then this happens. pic.twitter.com/R5AVp97N2q— martin findlay (@martingfindlay) December 22, 2017
Everyone in crypto today is on #sucidewatch $btc #bitcoin #bch $ltc $iota $nem #HODL pic.twitter.com/qM7NFdQ55O— Juan Vasquez (@chedigitz) December 22, 2017
To all our Bitcoin Miners. Bitcoin’s network fee is currently 0.0022 BTC, we r working on changing the method of withdrawal transactions which if successful will drive down that fee. Obviously do as you wish…#bitcoin #cryptocurrency #crypto #bitcoinmining— Bitcoin City (@city_bitcoin) December 22, 2017
Bitcoin and all the crypto coins are drowning right now 🤕😓😢💩 #bitcoin #ethereum #crypto #tumble— Murilyn Hutchinson 😎💡 (@murilyn123) December 22, 2017
