WATCH: Dramatic Scene of Buffalo Tossing Lonesome Lioness Into Air

Despite being a predator, one tragic she-lion seems to have met her death in a struggle with a buffalo, typically her prey.

Staffers at Kruger National Park in South Africa unwittingly witnessed and filmed a large buffalo leaping at an emaciated lioness, twisting and flipping her well above itself, the Daily Mail wrote.

Lions are the only wild cats that live in prides, females typically engaged in raising their young.

The lioness in the video is apparently an outcast from a pride, which has been taken over by a mature male, researchers suggested. Deprived of security, she proved unable to hunt and stand up for herself.