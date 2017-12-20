London Acid Attack: Do You Happen to Know Who Arthur Collins Is?

In April 2017 Arthur Collins is reported to have spilled acid in a London nightclub, with 14 people sustaining injuries. He is currently being sentenced.

Collins, a former scaffolder and entrepreneur from Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, is the ex-boyfriend to The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann and he is the father of her baby, Metro wrote.

Though found guilty of committing the acid attack in November, he flatly denied the accusations, saying he threw the substance by mistake.

On top of it, it has now surfaced that Collins threatened to throw acid in the face of another woman, his ex-girlfriend’s mother, several years earlier.