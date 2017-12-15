Register
21:18 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis

    What Else is UK Brexit Department Hiding From Brits After FOI Requests Ignored?

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    News
    Get short URL
    110

    The British government department responsible for overseeing the UK's exit from Europe has been found to have the worst annual record for secrecy in Whitehall sparking fears it is deliberately trying to hide information from the public, according to one leading political commentator.

    The Institute for Government (IFG) has revealed the department led by Britain's Brexit secretary David Davis failed to respond to more than six out of 10 Freedom of Information (FOI) requests over the past year — the highest figure reported of any UK department.

    Research carried out buy the IFG — an independent charity working to increase government effectiveness — found a "broader picture of government opacity" — in particular among those related to Britain's departure from the European bloc.

    The figures come just days after Mr. Davis narrowly escaped a charge of contempt of parliament after appearing to elude about a series of reports assessing the potential impact of Brexit on key sectors including the economy, manufacturing and engineering which never actually existed. 

    He could now face further questions, however, over the number of times the Department for exiting the European Union (DExEU) fully withheld information requested over the past year.

    Hiding Something?

    The reluctance by the cabinet minister to release requested information has been described as "shocking" and has given rise to claims he may be trying to hide something.

    In an interview, Peter Stefanovic, a journalist and filmmaker, said it was abhorrent a UK government department has refused to answer Freedom of Information requests.

    "The failure to respond to more than six out of 10 freedom of information requests over the past year is shocking, the worst annual record for secrecy in Whitehall and begs the question what is Davis hiding!" he told Sputnik.

    "He says he makes decisions based on the evidence and now we are told he hasn't obtained any Brexit impact assessments at all, it goes way beyond incompetence, it's simply negligent," the political commentator added.

    What Impact Studies?

    Mr. Stefanovic said the UK government minister has repeatedly boasted that between 50 and 58 sectoral impact assessment have been carried out by his department.

    "He has even gone, so far, as saying the prime minister won't have read them all because 'they are in excruciating detail". Parliament voted that these impact reports must be published and suddenly they were never done! You just couldn't make this up!" he told Sputnik.

    "He now admits they don't really exist, they were never done. Yet the committee says he can't be in contempt for failing to produce something that never existed even though he's been swanning about for months telling us they do. It's one of those jokes that just makes you want to cry" Mr.Stefanovic added.

    Poor performance

    Gavin Freeguard, the IFG's head of data and transparency, confirmed the Brexit department had the worse record than most other government departments.

    "This poor performance is part of a much broader picture of government opacity when it comes to Brexit. We have yet to see any serious impact assessments from departments, and are still waiting for white papers that were due to be published before the summer," he said.

    Harm negotiating position

    Figures show the Brexit department responded to just 18 percent of FOI cases in full, closely followed by the Foreign Office and Department of Trade which provided all the requested data in almost a quarter of cases.

    A DExEU spokesperson defended its figures, insisting the lack of data being provided were for good reasons. "The department's purpose is to negotiate our successful exit from the European Union, and therefore a significant amount of our work is sensitive. We always strive to balance our commitment to transparency with the need to protect sensitive information that could affect our negotiating position," a spokesperson said.

    Related:

    EU Leaders Approve Second Phase of Brexit Talks - Tusk
    Tags:
    secrecy, Brexit, UK Institute for Government (IfG), David Davis, European Union, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok