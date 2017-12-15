Register
16:45 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015

    US Think-Tank Declares China’s Advance in South China Sea a ‘Slow-Moving Crisis’

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    News
    Get short URL
    112

    In a recent report from a US think-tank, satellite images have been revealed that allegedly show munitions depots, radar systems, and fighter jets deployed to the region in 2017, characterizing it as a “slow-moving crisis.”

    A recent report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies claims that China has built upwards of 290,000 square meters of new facilities on the islands in 2017 alone. According to the report, newly built facilities on the islands include munitions depots, radar systems, sensor arrays, as well as missile shelters.

    This image provided by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe shows a satellite image of Fiery Cross Reef in Spratly island chain in the South China Sea, annotated by the source to show areas where China has conducted construction work above ground during 2017
    © AP Photo/ CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe
    This image provided by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe shows a satellite image of Fiery Cross Reef in Spratly island chain in the South China Sea, annotated by the source to show areas where China has conducted construction work above ground during 2017

    China's artificial expansion of some of the islands in the South China Sea to accommodate air strips and other military facilities have led to them frequently being referred to as "unsinkable aircraft carriers."

    This image provided by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe shows a satellite image of Woody Island in the Paracel island chain in the South China Sea taken Nov. 15, 2017, and annotated by the source, showing two Chinese Y-8 military transport aircraft
    © AP Photo/ CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe
    This image provided by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe shows a satellite image of Woody Island in the Paracel island chain in the South China Sea taken Nov. 15, 2017, and annotated by the source, showing two Chinese Y-8 military transport aircraft

    Although far from the South China Sea, the US has become worried over Chinese advances in the region. The New York Times reports that in the recently-passed US defense budget, a provision was included that authorizes US Navy ships to make port calls in Taiwan. The move is seen as an effort to increase pressure on China.

    READ MORE: Chinese Heavy Bombers Fly Over Disputed South China Sea

    This development has sparked the ire of China, which is opposed to official military ties between the US and Taiwan, which China regards as one of its provinces.

    "We firmly oppose any form of official exchanges or military links between Taiwan and the US, as well as US arms sales to Taiwan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a news briefing.

    READ MORE: Beijing and Manila Agree to Solve South China Sea Dispute with Words, Not Wars

    Recently, a Chinese diplomat in the US reportedly warned that China would attack Taiwan militarily in the event of a US Navy ship docking in Taiwan, according to the Taiwanese newspaper Taiwan News.

    The South China Sea has grown to become one of the most dangerous flashpoints in the world. While China claims most of the islands in the sea, many neighboring states have also posited their own claims to parts of it.  Backing up its claim, China has been quietly building infrastructure and deploying military hardware to the islands.

    Tags:
    disputed islands, South China Sea Dispute, Taiwan, South China Sea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok