Stabbing in Netherlands: One Dead, Several Injured

A stabbing incident killed at least one person in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht late Thursday night.

Emergency medics and police officials are on the scene after receiving reports of a stabbing around 9 p.m., local media outlets have reported. There was a separate stabbing at different location within Maastrict that resulted in multiple injures, initial reports suggest. Police have yet to confirm whether the two incidents are related in any way, Dutch news reports say, but the possibility has not been ruled out.

Reading early reports of a multiple stabbing in #Maastricht in The Netherlands. Dutch PM @markrutte is currently in #Brussels for the #EUCO summit. — Jack Parrock (@jackeparrock) December 14, 2017

Dutch journalist Tom Janssen reported that the area where the attacks occurred were suburban and known to have struggled with drug-related problems. "Stabbing did not happen in city centre," Janssen said via Twitter.​

