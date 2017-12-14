Moscow Denies Russian Jets Intercepted By US F-22s in Syria

According to the Washington Examiner, the incident initially took place in the Syrian airspace east of the Euphrates river.
"Two F-22 went too close to two Russian jets so we had to use the de-confliction channels," a CENTCOM official told Sputnik on Thursday. "This is not something extraordinary… It happens sometimes several times a day."
A US official previously indicated that F-22 fighters fired warning flares to chase Russian Su-25s away from the airspace, however, the Defense Ministry's statement adds that US jets attempted to interfere in a Russian aircraft mission to provide air cover for a humanitarian aid convoy.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
