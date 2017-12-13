Israeli Military Shoots Down Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces thwarted two allegedly Palestinian rocket attacks launched from Gaza Strip, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The rockets were "successfully intercepted," IDF said in a tweet.

Residents in southern Israel were alerted to a siren indicating rockets were on their way, according to social media users, specifically in the town of Sderot.

BREAKING: At least rockets were fired from the Gaza strip into southern Israel, 2 were intercepted by the Iron Dome battery pic.twitter.com/Aui2xB7Etf — News_Executive (@News_Executive) December 13, 2017

Israel's Iron Dome missile and rocket defense shield has proved formidable against incoming attacks.

UPDATE: At total of 4 rockets were fired from the Gaza strip into southern Israel, 2 were intercepted by the Iron Dome battery and 2 landed in open fields, a number of people treated for shock pic.twitter.com/bAW01LSvUP — News_Executive (@News_Executive) December 13, 2017

The IAF successfully intercepted two rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) December 13, 2017

The Palestinians and Israelis have exchanged skirmishes since US President Donald Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel and directed the State Department to begin making plans for the construction of a US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated the US "crossed all the red lines" with the decision.

On December 13, Hamas announced the start of the third "intifada." Hamas said that the rocket shelling aimed at Israel from Palestinian territories was a matter of self-defense rights for Palestinians and that the movement had been provoked by the United States.

The Israeli military responded to the declaration of the intifada and continued rocket assaults by conducting an airstrike on a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip.

In response to the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel earlier today, the IAF targeted a Hamas military compound in the southern Gaza Strip — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) December 13, 2017

