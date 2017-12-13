Bitcoin, Fidget Spinners, and Making Slime: Top UK Google Searches Revealed

Statistics reveal UK online search users had a number of key common interests in 2017 - while the majority wanted to know and see more of Meghan Markle, others wondering what on earth was going on with the British government, and whether they could get rich quick buying Bitcoin.

Search engine giant Google has released top trending searches of 2017 alongside the top 'what is…?' questions of the year.

Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle took the top spot, marginally more desirable than the iPhone 8, which is in second place.

The year's top phrases were more positive and optimistic than 2016's, a year some seriously suggested was the worst ever, given it was frequently marred by high profile celebrity deaths and a number of brutal terrorist attacks.

Nonetheless, 'fidget spinners' — a toy initially developed for autistic children — ranked number four, above two of the biggest tragedies to hit the UK this year, the 'Manchester bombing' and 'Grenfell Tower' which caught fire killing 71 people.

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall Why People Will Dance in Shadow of Disaster at London's Notting Hill Carnival

The Torys wanted a stronger mandate for Brexit and didn’t get it.



They lost.



Labour lost.



Lib-dems lost.



UKIP lost.#hungparliament — Ben Bradley (@b19njy) October 13, 2017

The majority of people also turned to Google to find out 'what is a hung parliament?' in what has been a tumultuous year for British politics.

Next question, 'what is an exit poll?' — ahead of wondering 'what is a general election?'. Coming in at number four was 'what is Bitcoin?' — the buzzword of 2017.

"How to buy Bitcoin was the second most asked 'How to' question on Google. Best day gif #gif #bitcoin #futures #CBOE pic.twitter.com/Ar6jS2mwZo

— Michel Huber (@michel_huber) December 11, 2017

The value of one Bitcoin has reached US$17,300 (£13,000) amid rumours that the cyrptocurrency bubble could burst.

UK Top Trending Queries:

Meghan Markle iPhone 8 Hurricane Irma Fidget spinner Manchester bombing Grenfell Tower 13 Reasons Why Tara Palmer Tomkinson Shannon Matthews iPhone X

UK Top Trending ‘How To' Queries: