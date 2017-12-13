Bitcoin, Fidget Spinners, and Making Slime: Top UK Google Searches Revealed

Search engine giant Google has released top trending searches of 2017 alongside the top 'what is…?' questions of the year.
Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle took the top spot, marginally more desirable than the iPhone 8, which is in second place.
The year's top phrases were more positive and optimistic than 2016's, a year some seriously suggested was the worst ever, given it was frequently marred by high profile celebrity deaths and a number of brutal terrorist attacks.
Nonetheless, 'fidget spinners' — a toy initially developed for autistic children — ranked number four, above two of the biggest tragedies to hit the UK this year, the 'Manchester bombing' and 'Grenfell Tower' which caught fire killing 71 people.
Next question, 'what is an exit poll?' — ahead of wondering 'what is a general election?'. Coming in at number four was 'what is Bitcoin?' — the buzzword of 2017.
The value of one Bitcoin has reached US$17,300 (£13,000) amid rumours that the cyrptocurrency bubble could burst.
UK Top Trending Queries:
- Meghan Markle
- iPhone 8
- Hurricane Irma
- Fidget spinner
- Manchester bombing
- Grenfell Tower
- 13 Reasons Why
- Tara Palmer Tomkinson
- Shannon Matthews
- iPhone X
UK Top Trending ‘How To' Queries:
- How to make slime?
- How to buy Bitcoin?
- How to stay young?
- How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor?
- How to watch Joshua vs Klitschko?
- How to mine Bitcoins?
- How to make Yorkshire pudding?
- How to make a fidget spinner?
- How to vote in the general election?
- How to lose belly fat fast?
