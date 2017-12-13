Register
16:17 GMT +313 December 2017
    Bitcoin cryptocurrency

    Bitcoin, Fidget Spinners, and Making Slime: Top UK Google Searches Revealed

    Statistics reveal UK online search users had a number of key common interests in 2017 - while the majority wanted to know and see more of Meghan Markle, others wondering what on earth was going on with the British government, and whether they could get rich quick buying Bitcoin.

    Search engine giant Google has released top trending searches of 2017 alongside the top 'what is…?' questions of the year.

    Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle took the top spot, marginally more desirable than the iPhone 8, which is in second place.

    The year's top phrases were more positive and optimistic than 2016's, a year some seriously suggested was the worst ever, given it was frequently marred by high profile celebrity deaths and a number of brutal terrorist attacks.

    Nonetheless, 'fidget spinners' — a toy initially developed for autistic children — ranked number four, above two of the biggest tragedies to hit the UK this year, the 'Manchester bombing' and 'Grenfell Tower' which caught fire killing 71 people.

    Performers participate in the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Why People Will Dance in Shadow of Disaster at London's Notting Hill Carnival
    The majority of people also turned to Google to find out 'what is a hung parliament?' in what has been a tumultuous year for British politics.

    Next question, 'what is an exit poll?' — ahead of wondering 'what is a general election?'. Coming in at number four was 'what is Bitcoin?' — the buzzword of 2017.

    "How to buy Bitcoin was the second most asked 'How to' question on Google. Best day gif #gif #bitcoin #futures #CBOE pic.twitter.com/Ar6jS2mwZo

    The value of one Bitcoin has reached US$17,300 (£13,000) amid rumours that the cyrptocurrency bubble could burst

    UK Top Trending Queries:

    1. Meghan Markle
    2. iPhone 8
    3. Hurricane Irma
    4. Fidget spinner
    5. Manchester bombing
    6. Grenfell Tower
    7. 13 Reasons Why
    8. Tara Palmer Tomkinson
    9. Shannon Matthews
    10. iPhone X

    UK Top Trending ‘How To' Queries:

    1. How to make slime?
    2. How to buy Bitcoin?
    3. How to stay young?
    4. How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor?
    5. How to watch Joshua vs Klitschko?
    6. How to mine Bitcoins?
    7. How to make Yorkshire pudding?
    8. How to make a fidget spinner?
    9. How to vote in the general election?
    10. How to lose belly fat fast?

