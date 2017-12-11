Celebration, Anger and Mockery as Britain Brought to a Shuddering Halt by Snow

Britain has been left paralyzed and in total chaos following the first serious snowfall of the winter that sent social media into meltdown as many even called it the "blizzard of the century" as more than 12 inches of snow fell in some areas.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Despite the hazardous weather conditions caused by 'snowpocalypse' or 'snowmaggeden17' bringing untold misery, the majority of Brits were able to see and share the funny side of their predicaments.

I woke up to a fox playing in the snow and it hurt my heart a little bit #uksnow pic.twitter.com/75vTAHmlQF — Mavs (@Katie_Mav) December 10, 2017​

The AA have warned anyone travelling in icy conditions to carry a shovel, sleeping bag, 24 hours worth of food and drink, deicer, rock salt and a torch.



I feel like a right idiot on this bus #UKSnow — John Lush (@john_lush) December 10, 2017​

Can someone explain to me why snow is everywhere in Britain but in King’s Lynn and Norwich we’re stuck with rain and depression what’s this about #uksnow — Samu (@samu_mount) December 11, 2017​

A specially dedicated website UK Snow Updates set up several months ago has now attracted just short of 10,000 followers as people flock to post their news.

We're expecting ice tonight, and after the snow we've had today, some road surfaces may be treacherous tomorrow. This photo shows how tricky it's been today. Please plan extra time for your journeys, properly de-ice your car, and take an emergency kit. https://t.co/RcRv9sTg1r pic.twitter.com/CW0WM4n8b7 — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) December 10, 2017​

Starting to snow in many places in England, 5-10cm possible on lower levels in West Midlands and else where! #uksnow pic.twitter.com/We7zubceNX — Snow Updates UK (@UpdateWeatherUK) December 7, 2017​

Thousands of schools have been forced to close while tens of thousands of homes have also been left without power.

Widespread travel chaos has also been reported with trains and flights cancelled as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice and warned of even more snow on December 11. Temperatures dropped to minus 12C overnight on December 10 with predictions it will drop further over the coming days, possibly as low as minus 15C as the UK became gripped by the Big Chill.

Around 50,000 British Airways passengers are said to be stranded — 30,000 in the UK and 20,000 in Europe — as many were forced to spent the night sleeping on airport floors at London Heathrow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, London Stansted and Luton after flights were either delayed or canceled.

Absolut chaos at #Heathrow airport now because of little snow ❄️… — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) December 10, 2017​

The one thing your can rely on… Heathrow grinds to a halt at first flurry of snow. Queue of 20 planes ahead. No stands because planes can’t leave. Not enough deicing machines. Pilot says it’s “chaos”. Classic. pic.twitter.com/gsAMLJ8rdH — Ed Williams (@EdWilliamsUK) December 10, 2017​

Eurostar apologized to passengers travelling between Brussels or Paris and London, saying that journeys could be delayed due to predicted adverse weather conditions in the UK and the rest of Europe.

Forecasters say high pressure will move across the UK in the coming days bringing widespread fine and dry but still freezing cold conditions. The Met Office warned, however, it was keeping a close watch on Storm Ana which could potentially bring more snow to southern England.

Strangely, refuse collections in several English cities have been suspended because it was "not safe for people to take their rubbish out."