Register
17:16 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A pedestrian walks carefully through the snow during a snowfall in Pitlochry, Scotland Novermber 24, 2017.

    Celebration, Anger and Mockery as Britain Brought to a Shuddering Halt by Snow

    © REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne
    News
    Get short URL
    430

    Britain has been left paralyzed and in total chaos following the first serious snowfall of the winter that sent social media into meltdown as many even called it the "blizzard of the century" as more than 12 inches of snow fell in some areas.

    ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Despite the hazardous weather conditions caused by 'snowpocalypse' or 'snowmaggeden17' bringing untold misery, the majority of Brits were able to see and share the funny side of their predicaments.

    A specially dedicated website UK Snow Updates set up several months ago has now attracted just short of 10,000 followers as people flock to post their news.

    Thousands of schools have been forced to close while tens of thousands of homes have also been left without power.

    Widespread travel chaos has also been reported with trains and flights cancelled as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice and warned of even more snow on December 11. Temperatures dropped to minus 12C overnight on December 10 with predictions it will drop further over the coming days, possibly as low as minus 15C as the UK became gripped by the Big Chill. 

    Around 50,000 British Airways passengers are said to be stranded — 30,000 in the UK and 20,000 in Europe — as many were forced to spent the night sleeping on airport floors at London Heathrow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, London Stansted and Luton after flights were either delayed or canceled.

    Eurostar apologized to passengers travelling between Brussels or Paris and London, saying that journeys could be delayed due to predicted adverse weather conditions in the UK and the rest of Europe.

    Forecasters say high pressure will move across the UK in the coming days bringing widespread fine and dry but still freezing cold conditions. The Met Office warned, however, it was keeping a close watch on Storm Ana which could potentially bring more snow to southern England.

    Strangely, refuse collections in several English cities have been suspended because it was "not safe for people to take their rubbish out."

    Related:

    Hundreds of Unsettled Birds Flee the Coast as Ireland Gets Whipped Up by Ophelia
    Hurricane Ophelia: Furious 92 MPH Winds Sweep Havoc Across Britain and Ireland
    Storm Ophelia: Devastating Natural Disaster Hits UK, Ireland
    Tags:
    hazard, travel, snow, weather, Britain, Wales, Scotland, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok