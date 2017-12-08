Israeli Fighter Jets Hit Targets in Gaza Strip After 'Day of Rage' Protest

Skirmishes between the Israelis and Palestinians escalated Friday on the Gaza Strip after Israeli Air Force warplanes targeted militants in response to rocket attacks. Just days earlier, US President Donald Trump made a highly controversial announcement to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel.

Palestinian security officials confirmed that at least 10 people were wounded by the airstrike. The fighters targeted military facilities used by Hamas, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

In response to the projectiles fired at Israel from Gaza earlier today, IAF aircraft targeted a Hamas training compound & an ammunition warehouse in the Gaza Strip — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) December 8, 2017

The state of Israel then denied culpability for actions taken, stating, "the IDF holds Hamas solely responsible for all hostile acts against Israel emanating from the Gaza Strip."

The IDF holds Hamas solely responsible for all hostile acts against Israel emanating from the Gaza Strip — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) December 8, 2017​

Earlier in the day, the IDF stated that a new round of rocket attacks had occurred.

"A projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel," the IDF said, but was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

Palestinians have engaged in huge protests in response to Trump's decision.

At least two Palestinians were slain, with some 760 more injured, during the "day of rage" protests in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip on Friday, health officials in Gaza told Sputnik News.

"Another one, already the second Palestinian in the Gaza Strip has died," Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Kidra said, noting that "three others remain in critical condition."

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.