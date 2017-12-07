Adult Film Actress August Ames Kills Self After Being Targeted for Homophobia

The porn starlet, August Ames, who suffered from chronic depression, passed away at the age of 23 in Camarillo, California. Her friends' fears that she could have taken her own life, confirmed. While the medical examiner has announced news of her suicide by hanging, toxicology tests are still underway. August Ames killed herself following a backlash over statements she made about shooting a scene with an actor who had been filmed in gay pornography.

whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews, you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say🤷🏽‍♀️ Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body🤓✏️🔍 — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) 3 декабря 2017 г.

“Omg, I can’t believe she’s dead,” wrote friend Anikka Albright. “You people should have known better than to berate her over her personal thoughts! Shame on all you for beating it into the ground. Online harassment is a real thing & it claimed another life. Someone who I liked & would have even called a friend!”

Her husband, Kevin Moore, confirmed Ames’ death and asked for privacy.

“She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me. Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time."

Twitter bursts with posts condemning cyber bullying:

I would like to point out the incredible amount of attacks that were made on me by the lgbt community when I voiced my opinion on a trans woman being in Playboy. I received death threats against me and my daughter. This went on for days. This mob mentality must end. #augustames — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) 7 декабря 2017 г.

So a porn star named August Ames died today by suicide because of cyber bullying. She did not want to have a scene with a gay man (crossover is the term) and people in the industry and all over social media attacked her to the point of wanting to die. CYBER BULLYING IS NOT OKAY!! — Alex Scherer (@Alex_R_Scherer) 7 декабря 2017 г.

Having starred in more than 270 movies since 2013, she was nominated as “Female performer of the year” for the 2017 Adult Video News Awards, which are slated to take place in January.