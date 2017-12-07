Naples Pizza 'Artists' Heralded in UNESCO’s List of ‘Intangible Heritage’

In Naples, the work of a pizzaiuolo, or pizza maker, is considered a form of art; the Italian city's prized pie-making techniques have been handed down from generation to generation.

Today, following a petition to support Naples’ application which was signed by an estimated 2 million people, UNESCO has named Naples' famous pizza twirling an essential component of the world's “intangible heritage.”

Neapolitan “pizzaiuolo art” casts a spell on almost everyone: people are especially captivated by that moment when the pizza maker hurls dough into the air, turning the whole process into a show. It’s no secret that it takes up to two-three years to learn the right dough stretching technique and become a maestro pizzaiuolo. The Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli holds annual courses for those who are willing to focus on the history, techniques and instruments of the craft, “ensuring its viability.”

People are thrilled with the news on Twitter:

congrats to the Neapolitans

good to see their tasty contribution to our culinary happiness recognized😆



I can only hope this could open a door to other recognitions, since Italian cusine has a lot of diversity that is usually not that known outside our borders… — yet another italian (@yag_from_ita) 7 декабря 2017 г.

Viva l'Italia e viva la meravigliosa Napoli ❤️🇮🇹 — 🇮🇹 Lia (@Lia_italy) 7 декабря 2017 г.

It's a great day for the Neapolitan art of pizza-making, which has just joined Unesco's list of intangible cultural heritage https://t.co/0USVxFAYsw — Catherine Edwards (@CatEdwards93) 7 декабря 2017 г.

Unesco has included the art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” within the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Important recognition of the need for protection of traditional knowledges behind our Pizza. https://t.co/prRxGpiwkk — Marco Fasciglione (@marcofasciglion) 7 декабря 2017 г.

Italian Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forestry Maurizio Martina expressed his joy for the victory, saying that it was a step forward for the protection of Italy's food heritage:

L’arte del pizzaiuolo napoletano è patrimonio culturale dell’Umanità Unesco. Vittoria! Identità enogastronomica italiana sempre più tutelata nel mondo #pizzaUnesco pic.twitter.com/MgQ5izZWbf — Maurizio Martina (@maumartina) 7 декабря 2017 г.

UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list was established with an eye to raise public awareness of the significance of our planet's collective heritage and the importance of safeguarding it. Today, it includes more than 350 items, underlining cultural diversity.