Register
20:36 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a briefing for reporters at the end of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017.

    Putin Describes US Restrictions on Russian Media as an ‘Attack on Free Speech’

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    News
    Get short URL
    151890462

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, attending the 2017 APEC forum in Vietnam, remarked that US restrictions on Russian media outlets are an attack on free speech.

    Wrapping up his visit to the 2017 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented that "An attack on our media in the United States is an attack on freedom of speech, without a doubt. We're disappointed."

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk as Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang (R) looks on, during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jorge Silva
    'On-the-Fly' Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Regrettable – Russian MP

    "We will have to formulate some kind of response and it will mirror," any constraints implemented by lawmakers in Washington on Moscow-based media outlets operating on US soil, the Russian president added.

    "I want to draw your attention to the fact that there is no — and there can't be — confirmation that Russian media meddled in election campaigns," Putin said to reporters at the conclusion of the November 10-11 APEC forum in Da Nang, Vietnam.

    Plans currently being drawn up in the Federal Assembly — Russia's parliament — include new legislation that could be introduced as early as next week classifying US media outlets with offices in Russia as ‘foreign agents.'

    The Russian president tempered his remarks by suggesting a more even-handed response, however.

    "What is being discussed in the State Duma [Russia's lower house of parliament], I saw it yesterday, it might be a little too harsh," Putin suggested, "but it's natural, because at the level of the legislative arm you often hear extreme views, harsh judgment and tough proposals."

    If US media outlets operating on Russian soil are legislatively required to be labeled as ‘foreign agents' in the country, then foreign media would be mandated to regularly provide detailed reports to the Kremlin concerning employees and where the money comes from to keep those offices afloat.

    Both Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik News — Moscow-based media outlets staffing reporters, editors and journalists on US soil — have been requested by the US Congress, under an obscure 1938 clause designed to limit the influence of Nazism, to register in the United States as ‘foreign agents.'

    The US security community has claimed that RT and Sputnik attempted to sway the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, assertions that the two broadcasting outlets, as well as the Kremlin, have consistently denied.

    Related:

    APEC Summit in Vietnam: Results Outlined in Declaration
    APEC Summit Highlights: Uncertainty Over Trade Policies, Syria Breakthrough
    WATCH Putin, Trump Greeting Each Other at APEC Summit in Vietnam
    Tags:
    censorship, free speech, Sputnik News, Russia Today, RT, Federal assembly, Russian Duma, APEC, Vladimir Putin, Washington DC, United States, Moscow, Russia, Vietnam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok