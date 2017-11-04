Register
07:07 GMT +304 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags of Pakistan and China

    China Can Help Pakistan Address Fiscal Problems

    © AFP 2017/ FAROOQ NAEEM
    News
    Get short URL
    118001

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) recently warned about Pakistan's economic vulnerability to fiscal and external problems, even though it maintained a relatively optimistic growth forecast for Pakistan's economy of 5.5 percent for the current fiscal year of 2017-18.

    With Pakistan's economy expected to be on a steady upward trend, The Economist forecast that the country would have the fifth fastest-growing economy and the fastest-growing Muslim economy in the world in 2017. But at the moment, many reports and critics are saying that the country is on the brink of a debt crisis due to its insufficient fiscal revenue, foreign trade deficit and huge debts. In particular, as Pakistan took on rising borrowings for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — a flagship project under the Belt and Road initiative — there has been a lot of hype in some Western media reports about the country's inability to service its debt.

    It is undeniable that Pakistan's economy is under pressure from fiscal deficit and debt problems. But they can be addressed gradually through development, and during the development process the government must carefully and cautiously manage its fiscal and monetary policies so as to ensure its financial sustainability and to prevent a debt crisis from happening.

    Visitors at a technology conference wait near illuminated boards highlighting Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature One Belt, One Road foreign policy plan in Beijing, China, Friday, April 28, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Belt And Road Initiative May Help to Address Infrastructure Gaps - IMF

    This is of course a challenging task for the Pakistan government given the widening gap between its fiscal inflows and outflows. In fact, as one of the countries with the lowest rates of tax collection in the world, Pakistan has long been troubled by the tax problem, which is one of the main reasons behind its fiscal deficit. Many scholars have already pointed out that the issue is one of the key difficulties facing Pakistan's decision-makers, with the country's inadequate tax base resulting from the large number of tax evasions and exemptions.

    But the narrow tax base, to a certain extent, also underscores the limited business revenue and individual income from the country's underdeveloped industries, especially the manufacturing sector. It is essential for Pakistan to develop its domestic industries, with the aim of increasing fiscal revenue and gaining momentum to keep the economy on an upward path.

    Severe energy shortages have long hindered the country's industrial development. According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, citing statistics from Research and Advocacy for the Advancement of Allied Reforms (RAFTAAR), Pakistan's average shortfall in the power sector is 4,000 megawatts, and nearly 2 billion cubic feet per day in the natural gas sector; chronic power shortages, taking the form of load-shedding and power outages, cost the nation's economy 14 billion Pakistani rupees ($133 million) in 2015, equivalent to 7 percent of its GDP; and 500,000 households were estimated to have been affected by unemployment as businesses were forced to shut down owing to energy shortages.

    The CPEC is expected to put an end to the country's power crisis, with 17 energy projects prioritized by the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee, according to media reports. For instance, after 22 months of construction, the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, which has a total capacity of 1,320 megawatts, started power generation in July. And in June 2016, the first phase of Zonergy's 900-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant, a 300-megawatt solar power project, was completed. It can generate up to 480 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and power at least 200,000 households in Pakistan.

    Flags of Pakistan and China
    © AFP 2017/ FAROOQ NAEEM
    China Affirms Alliance with Pakistan After Trump Says Islamabad Abets Terrorists

    According to a report from globalresearch.ca in October, over 12,134 megawatts of power generation capacity will be completed in Pakistan under the CPEC project by 2019. The country's current power generation capacity is 20,000 megawatts, so this would be a 60 percent increase in its power generation capacity in less than two years.

    Moreover, the CPEC's other infrastructure projects like transport will also help lift Pakistan's economy by attracting foreign investment. Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on October 20 that most of the foreign investment flowing into Pakistan is via the CPEC. The foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan jumped 56 percent year-on-year in the July-September period, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, with the FDI from China accounting for 65 percent of the total. For countries like Pakistan that lack capital and resources, foreign investment is an effective and efficient way to develop domestic industries.

    It should be noted that although Chinese support under the CPEC may help establish a necessary foundation for the industrialization of Pakistan, the real challenge is how to develop a strong manufacturing sector. China can help in this regard, based on its development successes.

    This story was first published in The Global Times.

    Related:

    China and Pakistan Demonstrate Alliance, Flex Muscles During Joint Exercise
    China Affirms Alliance with Pakistan After Trump Says Islamabad Abets Terrorists
    China to Play Constructive Role in Promoting India-Pakistan Dialogue - Beijing
    China's Bases in Pakistan Will Have Strategic Ramifications for India - Expert
    China Hopes India-Pakistan Relations to Improve After Accession to SCO
    Tags:
    Belt and Road Initiative, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Asian Development Bank (ADB), China, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (October 28 - November 3)
    Illegal
    Illegal Base in Illegal War
    Terrorist attack in New York
    Truck Attack in New York City

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok