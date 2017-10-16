Register
02:33 GMT +317 October 2017
Live
    Search
    A man holds an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) as people gather at Plaza Catalunya after voting ended for the banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain

    Two Catalonian Leaders Behind Independence Movement Detained For Sedition

    © REUTERS/ Susana Vera
    News
    Get short URL
    91193519

    Jordi Sanchez of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Jordi Cuixart of Omnium Cultural have been ordered to jail without bail, according to a decision announced by Judge Carmen Lamela of Spain's National Court.

    Spanish prosecutors have called for the Catalonians to be tried under charges of sedition for their involvement in organizing the 40,000-person demonstration at the Catalan government's Economy Ministry September 20 as well as their efforts to plan Catalan's October 1 referendum to form an independent state in Europe. The Spanish government maintained the vote was against the law. 

    The Spanish government alleges  that the duo's involvement led to the destruction of three city vehicles, caused government employees to remain holed up in the ministry building for nine hours, and generally led to clashes between protesters and police officers. 

    Catalan President Carles Puigdemont attends a memorial event at the tomb of former president of the Generalitat, the regional government, Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado
    Carles Puigdemont Plows on With Evasive Strategy Toward Catalan Independence

    During the referendum, 90.18 percent of Catalan voters cast ballots in favor of forming a separate state but the vote was not recognized by Spanish authorities. More than 2.28 million people turned out to vote in the referendum. 

    Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastsis said Monday that the Catalan government has until Thursday to clarify Catalonia's status as an independent state, since, "the letter that we have received does not correspond to the requirements" requested from Puigdemont. 

    Josep Llius Trapero, chief of Catalan's police, was allowed to walk free from jail Monday according to a ruling from the Spanish National Chamber of Justice. Trapero is not allowed to leave the country and must return to court every 15 days. Trapero has been investigated under suspicion of sedition as well. 

    The referendum vote was met with vicious backlash by police. Catalan President Carles Puigdemont called on the EU to pay attention to human rights violations committed by the Madrid government. "The European Union can no longer look away. The European Union should react before the abuse of a state which is behaving in an authoritarian manner," the Catalonian leader said.  

    Related:

    Spanish Unionists Rally Against Catalan Independence in Barcelona (VIDEO)
    Catalan Parliament May Start Secession From Spain on October 9 - Reports
    No Russians Injured in Clashes During Catalan Referendum - Foreign Ministry
    Catalan Crisis Mediation Unlikely Until Both Sides Request External Help
    Tags:
    referendum, Carles Puigdemont, Alfonso Dastis, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wispy Garments and Sexy Swimwear at Panama Fashion Week 2017
    Deal Under Threat
    The Problem of Negotiability
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok