Register
02:00 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Surgery

    Radical New Method Offers Fulfilling Gender-Affirmation Surgery for Trans People

    CC0 / Pixabay
    News
    Get short URL
    0 5501

    At Mount Sinai Hospital in New York a surgeon is training a new generation of practitioners in a new procedure for vaginal construction that came from an unlikely source: a marketing consultant who did some at-home research in anticipation of her own gender-affirmation surgery.

    Hayley Anthony, a 30 year old trans woman, was in consultation with Jess Ting, director of surgery at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai, when she presented him with a novel idea she'd discovered during online research at home. It promised to create a far more realistic vagina than present surgical methods in the United States could offer; Ting was intrigued, and set to work verifying and perfecting the technique.

    Chelsea Manning to Lose Transgender Health Benefits After Release

    The method Anthony discovered had been pioneered by doctors in India to treat an extremely rare disorder that caused the vagina to develop abnormally or not at all. It involves crafting a new vaginal cavity using a piece of tissue from the peritoneum, which is basically a bag of loose tissue that encircles the inside of your abdomen and holds your guts in place.

    When Ting heard Anthony's suggestion, he was immediately interested. "At first he was like, ‘What is this girl doing?" Anthony recalled in an interview with Wired. Ting quickly saw that Anthony was onto something and that the procedure promised a far more satisfying "bottom surgery," as genital gender-affirmation surgery is colloquially known, than the prevailing method.

    Before Anthony and Ting, the best that trans women or non-binary people desiring vaginas could hope for was a crude procedure that involved slicing open the penis and inverting it into the space between the urethra and rectum in a manner similar to how one inverts a sock. Unfortunately this still carried a host of problems: a vaginal cavity made out of skin doesn't do some things the inside of vagina should (like get wet when aroused) and does others it really shouldn't (like grow hair, even after electrolysis), according to Wired.

    Using the peritoneum offers a way around all of these problems. Anthony, who herself went under the knife about 5 months ago, told Wired that her new body " does all the things she wants it to."

    Fear and Hope for the Future

    As director of surgery at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai and one of only a dozen gender-affirmation surgeons in the United States, Ting is training a new generation of surgeons in the new procedure at a rate of one fellow per year. He's already performed 22 operations in the last 6 months, and he hopes that that number will continue to rise as the new fellows will hopefully stay on the staff at Mount Sinai.

    An insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, California, U.S., January 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Obamacare Repeal to Push 32Mln Americans to Lose Health Insurance Coverage

    More and more trans people are scrambling to schedule gender-affirmation surgeries as the Trump administration brings central parts of the Affordable Care Act under its targeting sights.

    In May, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said that he was in the process of reworking Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which "prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in certain health programs or activities," according to the Department's website. The administration aims to allow states to refuse coverage for hormones, counseling, and surgeries for trans people.

    According to the Center for American Progress, transgender people are four times more likely than the general population to be living below the poverty line. At Mount Sinai Hospital, 70 percent of the transgender patients get their insurance through the state's Medicaid program.

    The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, forced states to expand their Medicaid coverage to up to 138% of the poverty level, and as of July 2016 31 states and Washington DC had complied.

    If the Trump Administration is successful at changing the law it would mean a loss of health care access for a large portion of the country's estimated 1.4 million transgender people, even if Trump' and his Republican allies in Congress were unable to completely destroy the ACA, as they have repeatedly attempted to do since Trump was inaugurated in January.

    "There are few populations for whom if you started to play games with people's access to healthcare it would be more detrimental." Anthony said to Wired. "Trans people's attachments to stable sources of income and legal protections are as precarious as they come. The progress we have made has been very limited, very contingent, and very easily lost."

    Related:

    Two US Advocacy Groups File Lawsuits Against Trump's Transgender Military Ban
    Trump Administration Revokes Transgender Bathrooms Guidance for Public Schools
    US Dems Urge Trump to 'Stop Sabotage' of Obamacare, Work to Improve Healthcare
    Not Even Close: US Senate Fails (Again) To Pass 'Straight Repeal' of Obamacare
    LGBT Section Disappears From White House Website After Trump Inauguration
    Tags:
    Affordable Care Act, Sex Reassignment Surgery, LGBT, Medicaid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok