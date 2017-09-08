American Country Singer Troy Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash

A helicopter that took off from the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey crashed in a forest, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The aircraft's pilot, Don Williams, also died. The exact nature of what caused the chopper go down are unknown, Montgomery Gentry's website notes. Troy died on the way to the hospital while Williams was dead when authorities reached the scene of the crash. Medford police received a distress signal from the helicopter around 1 p.m. eastern time Friday. Montgomery's scheduled performance on Friday night in New Jersey was cancelled.

​Gentry was born April 5, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State. Gentry and Eddie Montgomery met at a young age and formed a band named after their last names. The duo released six studio albums from 1999 to 2017, producing more than 20 hit singles landing on the Billboard's "Hot Country Songs."

The whole country community is in mourning. Gentry was well-known in country circles but also had an influence on Southern Rock. The group collaborated with Toby Kieth, Charlie Daniels, Five for Fight, and members of The Allman Brorthers Band.

​​​"God bless you Troy Gentry," Brad Paisley tweeted. "Heartbroken and in disbelief."

"Troy Gentry's family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time," Montgomery Gentry said in a Facebook post.