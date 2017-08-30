Turkish Security Officials Indicted For Violence Against Washington Protesters

According to reports, 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, were indicted for attacking protesters during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the US back in May.

Accused of "intensely kicking" protesters, US authorities have charged the security personnel with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to court filings. The indictment goes on to specify in detail the violence inflicted upon protester Lacey McCauley.

While it is unknown what sparked the violent altercation, reports speculate the attack was sparked by pro-Turkish figures lashing out at Kurdish protesters.

— Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) May 16, 2017

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, while eight others were taken to the hospital for minor wounds when the incident first broke out in early May, WUSA 9 first reported. The clashes broke out in front of the Turkish Embassy, roughly a mile and a half from the White House.

​MORE DETAILS TO COME.