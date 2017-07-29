Register
    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017.

    'Stern Warning': North Korea Says New Missile Tests Prove All US Is in Range

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea has successfully tested the re-entry component of its intercontinental ballistic missile program, according to North Korea's state news agency.

    KCNA reports that the ICBM soared for 47 minutes, 12 seconds and struck its intended area.

    The news agency added that the missile achieved an altitude of 3,724 kilometers. 

    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July 5 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Trump Vows To 'Take All Necessary Steps' To Protect US From North Korean Threat

    In terms of the missile's distance, North Korea's estimates line up with the Pentagon's calculations, which said the missile traversed approximately 1,000 kilometers before landing in the Sea of Japan. 

    While the Pentagon and Pyongyang claim the missile was of the "intercontinental" variety, the Russian Ministry of Defense said the missile was a medium-range ballistic missile "based on its technical characteristics."

    Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was present for the launch and said that it demonstrated a "surprise attack capability."

    During Pyongyang's last ICBM test on July 4, US personnel had a "very easy" shot at Kim while he strolled around the platform for 70 minutes but never took the shot. 

