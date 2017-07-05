Birmingham Scraps Anti-India Rally After New Delhi Toughens Stance on Terrorism

New Delhi (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Indian High Commission in London sent a note verbale to its British counterpart in which it termed the Kashmir rally an anti-India rally.

“We took a booking for a peaceful rally highlighting the human rights abuse in Kashmir. However, we are now aware of concerns about the promotional leaflet and, having assessed the material, have not given permission for the use of Victoria Square," a Birmingham City Council spokesperson told the Hindustan Times.

“A rally on Kashmir is a different matter but to glorify and eulogize a terrorist is unacceptable. The UK itself has suffered at the hands of terrorism in the last few months and lives have been overturned as a result. How can law and order allow such a glorification of terrorists and propagation of violence,” Dinesh Patnaik, India’s deputy high commissioner in London, wrote.

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, YK Sinha, spoke out last week against what he described as “anti-India activity” on British soil. “The way the UK permits anti-India activity on its soil, in Delhi people are quite perturbed about that. We are also a democratic society but we do not discuss issues that affect our friends and allies,” he said at the launch of “Winning Partnership,” a new book on India-UK ties. The Indian community also registered its protest against the proposed rally.

The Indian armed forces have been engaged in an intense battle against local terrorists in Kashmir that erupted after Burhan Wani’s death. The armed forces have lost 59 personnel in counter-militancy since 2016. This year, the Indian government has gone on an all-out mission against militants and killed 38 armed militants in the last few months.

The Indian government has also taken precautionary measures and deployed more forces in Kashmir, fearing massive protests on the first anniversary of the killing of Burhan Wani.



