Federal Prosecutors Charge Brazilian President With Accepting Bribes

Temer's low approval ratings are unlikely to improve following the incident. Officials are expected to tie more allegations to Temer's conduct in the following weeks.

Rodrigo Janot, a senior prosecutor, brought the accusations to Brazil's Supreme Court. In the Brazilian legal system, the lower chamber of the country's legislator has to vote on whether a tribunal will be held to bring the charges against Temer.

Temer may have sufficient political clout to stunt lawmakers' attempts to reach the 66-percent majority required to sanction the trial.

