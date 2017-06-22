Wheelchair Users Dragged from US Capitol During ‘Die-In’ Protest

For their pains, they were dragged from their protest site by Capitol police officers.

​The conservative party in Washington has worked to write a bill that would cut health care for millions of people. In protest, some of the most vulnerable – the elderly and disabled – staged a “die-in” outside the offices of Washington’s most powerful lawmakers, among them the Senate majority leader.

The demonstrators were dragged out of the Capitol Building for protesting the bill even US President Donald Trump has told confidants is “mean.” What’s more, Trump’s campaign platform stated quite clearly that as president he would never axe funding for Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

​Sick people are being forced out of the government building against their will.

​At least 20 protest participants have been arrested.

America’s Medicaid program allows the elderly, pregnant women and children from exceptionally poor families to go to the doctor. Washington’s Republicans want to gut funding for the institution, explaining that providing health care to sick people who don’t have employer-sponsored insurance is an “entitlement” that encourages people to be lazy.

​Of course, every member of Congress has their health care paid for by the government. Apparently they see themselves as the only ones worthy of that privilege.

The American Health Care Act, which squeaked through the US House last month, has been tinkered with behind closed doors at the Senate for weeks.

