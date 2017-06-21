US F-16 Catches Fire During Takeoff In Texas

The aviator was rushed to the hospital following the emergency event.

Pilot taken to hospital after ejecting from F-16 at Ellington Field. pic.twitter.com/2zD8hrP5ox — Phil Archer (@PhilArcher_KPRC) June 21, 2017

The incident occurred at Ellington Airport outside of Houston, where officials have warned locals to stay away while the Houston Fire Department puts out the blaze.

— Doug Fitzgerald (@DFitzCSGazette) June 21, 2017

​The "downed plane" reportedly went up in flames before the plane was airborne, the Houston Fire Department said via Twitter. Officials have not detailed the extent of the pilot's injuries.

The Ellington air field is home to the US 147th Reconnaissance Wing of the Texas Air National Guard. The press team for the air wing did not immediately provide comment on the incident.

The runway has been shut down and an evacuation is underway that "covers a 4000 sq ft. radius," the Houston Fire Department said.