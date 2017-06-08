Trump Never 'Sought to Impede' Russia Probe - Trump's Private Lawyer

The congressional testimony by Comey on Thursday confirmed that Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election did not affect at all the final vote count, President Donald Trump's outside counsel Marc Kasowitz said in a statement on Thursday.

"He [Comey] also admitted that there is no evidence that a single vote changed as a result of any Russian interference," Kasowitz stated. The attorney reiterated what Trump exclaimed in his letter dismissing Comey: that on multiple occassions, Comey informed Trump he was not the subject of an ongoing investigation.

© AFP 2017/ Mandel NGAN Comey Says Many Reports on Russia Allegedly Based on Classified Info Were 'Dead Wrong'

Kasowitz, an attorney retained by Trump to handle all things Russia, blasted Comey for leaking information to the press. "It is overwhelmingly clear that there have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications. Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers."

Further, the New York Times has "privileged information" from Comey.

"We will leave it [to] the authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated," the counselor said.

Contrary to Comey's perspective of the nature of his discussions with Trump that he explained Thursday, the lawyers said that Trump never requested Comey's undying loyalty. Comey also called Trump and the White House "liars" and said they had defamed the FBI.

"The president feels completely vindicated" after Comey's first public appearance since being removed from the FBI on May 9, Kasowitz concluded.