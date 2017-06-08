Register
21:43 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC, June 8, 2017.

    Trump Never 'Sought to Impede' Russia Probe - Trump's Private Lawyer

    © AFP 2017/ Mandel NGAN
    News
    Get short URL
    122520

    Following fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, US President Donald Trump's lawyer fired back that the comments confirmed what was already known.

    The congressional testimony by Comey on Thursday confirmed that Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election did not affect at all the final vote count, President Donald Trump's outside counsel Marc Kasowitz said in a statement on Thursday.

    "He [Comey] also admitted that there is no evidence that a single vote changed as a result of any Russian interference," Kasowitz stated. The attorney reiterated what Trump exclaimed in his letter dismissing Comey: that on multiple occassions, Comey informed Trump he was not the subject of an ongoing investigation. 

    Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC, June 8, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Mandel NGAN
    Comey Says Many Reports on Russia Allegedly Based on Classified Info Were 'Dead Wrong'

    Kasowitz, an attorney retained by Trump to handle all things Russia, blasted Comey for leaking information to the press. "It is overwhelmingly clear that there have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications. Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers."

    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    No Source Too Anonymous: As Leaks Pour From White House, Speculation on Russia, Comey, Kushner Rages

    Further, the New York Times has "privileged information" from Comey.

    "We will leave it [to] the authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated," the counselor said.

    Contrary to Comey's perspective of the nature of his discussions with Trump that he explained Thursday, the lawyers said that Trump never requested Comey's undying loyalty. Comey also called Trump and the White House "liars" and said they had defamed the FBI.

    "The president feels completely vindicated" after Comey's first public appearance since being removed from the FBI on May 9, Kasowitz concluded. 

     

    Related:

    Comey on the Hill: DC Bars Offer ‘Covfefe’ Drink Specials for Thursday's Show
    Ex-FBI Director Comey Cleared to Testify Publicly on Trump-Russia Probe
    US Senate Intel Committee Requests More Information From Comey, McCabe
    Says Who? WaPo, NYT Blast Trump on Comey, Russia Through Anonymous Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok