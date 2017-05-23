Eiffel Tower to Go Dark to Commemorate Manchester Attack Victims - Paris Mayor

© AP Photo/ Peter Byrne/PA Mogherini Extends Condolences Over Deadly Manchester Attack

PARIS (Sputnik) — On Monday night, a deadly explosion hit the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert.

"Today, Paris will commemorate the victims [of the Manchester attack] by switching off the lights of the Eiffel Tower at midnight. Attacking Manchester, the terrorists also wanted to attack our common values: our unbreakable adherence to democracy, freedom, humanity and to common existence. In the face of this blind and continuing threat, the cities should show their unity," Hidalgo said in a communique.

The politician added that the residents of Paris that had also been targeted by deadly attacks in November 2015 express solidarity with the families of the Manchester victims.

The blast that hit the Manchester Arena claimed lives of at least 22 people, including children, and left over 50 injured. Police are considering the explosion a terrorist attack.