UK Bomb Squads To Conduct Controlled Blast in Manchester

Police said not to worry if a large bang goes off again soon.

— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

They have now provided an update detailing that the suspicious object was left behind clothing, not another bomb.

Earlier reports suggested two bombs had gone off, but police did not confirm this. If that were the case, then the to-be-detonated bomb could have been part of a larger plot.

Police are treating the investigation as a potentially terrorist incident.

