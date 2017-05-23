UK Man's Dash Cam Reportedly Captured Explosion at Manchester Arena (WATCH)

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

Around the 8 second mark, you can hear the blast. ​Gregory claimed his girlfriend was in attendance and vouched for its authenticity.

So far, police said a "number of confirmed casualties" will be reported following a bureau count. Ariana Grande is safe, according to her spokesman. Parents met their kids outside Manchester Arena where many were crying, screaming, and where some were bloodied.

Train stops have been closed and evacuated in the Manchester area.