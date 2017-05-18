Trump Says He Never Asked Comey to Close Flynn Probe

Trump went on to say that Comey had given a "poor, poor performance" when speaking before the Senate earlier this month. "So poor, in fact that I believed that's why the deputy Attorney General wrote the letter" in which the Justice Department advised the president to fire Comey.

Trump is under fire for having allegedly interfered with the FBI's investigation into Flynn's ties with Turkey and Russia. "I hope you can let this go," Trump reportedly told Comey during a private meeting, because Flynn is a "good guy."

"There's been no collusion between, certainly myself, and my campaign, but I can only speak for myself, and the Russians," Trump said Thursday at a news conference with the president of Colombia.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon ‘I Hope You Can Let This Go’: Comey Memo Reportedly Reveals Trump Asked FBI to Shut Down Flynn Probe

A special prosecutor was appointed on Wednesday to lead the investigation into alleged ties between Trump associates and the Russian government.

A White House official told Politico that Trump was unaware a special counsel was being named until just before the announcement. At that point, deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had already signed the order.