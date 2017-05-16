US Secret Service Says White House Placed on Lockdown

Fence jumpers have proven themselves a persistent problem for the still-young Trump presidency. In March, 26-year-old Jonathan Tran jumped three fences and remained undetected on the White House grounds for 17 full minutes. Cans of mace were found on his person once he was apprehended.

In April, the Secret Service enlarged the buffer zone between the public and the South White House fence to discourage jumpers.

BREAKING: Secret Service moving all press inside the White House after security incident pic.twitter.com/LB0mucK9no — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 16, 2017

VIDEO: Secret Service agents running towards North fence of the White House pic.twitter.com/Y7c8uZPzSX — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 16, 2017

​Sudden scurrying outside #WhiteHouse. Tourists sent running toward 17th street. Secret Service suddenly appear, running. pic.twitter.com/CDiqH5fMIm

— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 16, 2017

​

​More details to come