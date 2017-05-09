Children Among Victims of Bomb Attack in Pattani, Thailand - UNICEF

© AP Photo/ Apichart Weerawong Four Thai Servicemen Killed in Militant Attack in Southern Thailand

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Children are among the dozens of people injured in a bombing in the Thai city of Pattani, UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Thailand Representative Thomas Davin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"According to reports, children are among the dozens of people injured in the bomb attack on a large and busy shopping center in Pattani, Thailand, this afternoon," Davin stated.

UNICEF condemned the attack on a busy civilian area where there are usually many families, calling it "wholly unacceptable" to put children’s lives at risk.

According to media reports, at least 51 people were injured when two bombs when off at the shopping center in the Muang district of Pattani on Tuesday afternoon. No one was reported killed.

Violence in Thailand’s deep south escalated in 2000 and a state of emergency was declared in 2004. Several groups of Muslim separatists have demanded autonomy for the region or its complete secession from Thailand. Some 6,500 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the ongoing conflict.