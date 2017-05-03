US House Passes $1T Bill To Prevent Government Shutdown Until September

The bill passed by a vote of 309-118. It still must clear the Senate before it can arrive at President Donald Trump's desk.

Notably, the bill is a temporary stop-gap to keep the government up and running; just yesterday, May 2, Trump darkly warned when the funds from this spending bill run dry, the government could use a "good" shutting down.

As the Trump White House requested, the bill includes a drastic budget increase for the Defense Department.