Demonstrators Arrested, Violence Flares at May Day Rallies Across the US

In Los Angeles, at least one individual was put in handcuffs for alleged arson that included burning an American flag. Another individual is suspected to have been detained for “throwing projectiles,” according to published reports. A massive 100,000 person-strong crowd, according to some estimates, showed up in L.A. to support International Workers’ Day 2017.
— Susan Abram (@sabramLA) May 1, 2017
— LGBT Feed LA (@lgbtfeedla) May 1, 2017
— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) May 2, 2017
— Maine First Media (@MaineFirstMedia) May 2, 2017
In the California Bay Area, four people were arrested for blocking the entrance to the Alameda County Administration Building. Protesters chained themselves to the building’s doors and lied on the street to demand the local agency stop working with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
— DSA East Bay (@DSAEastBay) May 1, 2017
The rally held in Washington, DC was largely peaceful. Most of the groups were comprised of organized labor movements and pro-immigration contingencies. Sputnik’s reporter on the ground witnessed no clashes with police, as marchers chanted “Si se puede!”
— Sputnik US (@SputnikNewsUS) May 1, 2017
North of the US capital, in New York at least 14 individuals were taken into custody as activists sealed off the entry ways to Wall Street banks Wells Fargo and JP Morgan.
— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) May 1, 2017
In Chicago, organizers estimated that some 20,000 people showed up to demonstrate.
All comments
Show new comments (0)