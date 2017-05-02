Demonstrators Arrested, Violence Flares at May Day Rallies Across the US

In Los Angeles, at least one individual was put in handcuffs for alleged arson that included burning an American flag. Another individual is suspected to have been detained for “throwing projectiles,” according to published reports. A massive 100,000 person-strong crowd, according to some estimates, showed up in L.A. to support International Workers’ Day 2017.

© AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong Thousands of protesters march over the 110 Freeway during a May Day rally Monday, May 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.

​Up the US’ west coast, in Portland, Oregon, anarchist groups threw smoke bombs, rocks, and other objects at police officers. What began as a peaceful rally quickly escalated when cops began shooting non-lethal weapons back at the self-described anarchists. Police had to cancel the rally even though there was a legal permit obtained to hold the event.

​In the California Bay Area, four people were arrested for blocking the entrance to the Alameda County Administration Building. Protesters chained themselves to the building’s doors and lied on the street to demand the local agency stop working with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

​The rally held in Washington, DC was largely peaceful. Most of the groups were comprised of organized labor movements and pro-immigration contingencies. Sputnik’s reporter on the ground witnessed no clashes with police, as marchers chanted “Si se puede!”

​​North of the US capital, in New York at least 14 individuals were taken into custody as activists sealed off the entry ways to Wall Street banks Wells Fargo and JP Morgan.

In Chicago, organizers estimated that some 20,000 people showed up to demonstrate.

© AP Photo/ Teresa Crawford People participate in a May Day rally in Chicago, Monday, May 1, 2017. The demonstrations on May Day, celebrated as International Workers' Day, follow similar actions worldwide in which protesters from the Philippines to Paris demanded better working conditions.

The protesters marched for progressive ideas including the fight against income inequality and climate change. “We oppose the criminalization of immigrants! We have all the rights that we are going to exercise!” one flyer exclaimed. Charmers Cafe in the neighborhood of Rogers Park dished out free cups of coffee for people en route to or traveling home from the protests.